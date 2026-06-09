Orange County man sentenced to 9 years for shooting at police helicopter

A Laguna Niguel man will spend the next nine years in federal prison after opening fire on a law enforcement helicopter from his home.

United States District Judge John W. Holcomb officially sentenced 41-year-old Justin Derek Jennings to 108 months in prison. The sentencing follows Jennings’ August 2025 guilty plea to attempting to damage, destroy, disable, or wreck an aircraft.

What Triggered the Incident?

The chaotic sequence of events took place on March 9, 2024, during what was supposed to be a standard family milestone.

The Birthday Celebration: Jennings and his family were gathered at his Laguna Niguel residence to celebrate his birthday.

Jennings and his family were gathered at his Laguna Niguel residence to celebrate his birthday. Alcohol Consumption: Court documents reveal that Jennings had been drinking heavily throughout the gathering.

Court documents reveal that Jennings had been drinking heavily throughout the gathering. Gunfire Indoors: Jennings retrieved a semi-automatic rifle from his gun safe and emptied an entire magazine of ammunition inside the house.

Terrified by his actions, Jennings’ family fled the home and immediately reported the situation to law enforcement.

The Standoff and Helicopter Target

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) responded to the scene with ground deputies and a police helicopter to secure the perimeter. Jennings then took his position at a second-story window.

According to prosecutors, Jennings deliberately targeted the police helicopter circling the neighborhood. He spent at least 20 minutes firing his semi-automatic rifle into the sky, timing his shots specifically for when the aircraft came into view. His explicit goal, prosecutors noted, was to shoot the helicopter down.

Jennings eventually surrendered peacefully after speaking with an OCSD negotiator on the phone.

The Aftermath and Investigation

A subsequent search of the property revealed a heavily armed residence. Law enforcement seized multiple firearms, rifles, and boxes of ammunition. Investigators found bullet casings scattered across the home’s flooring, alongside loaded magazines placed on a couch directly beneath the second-story window.

Federal prosecutors emphasized the gravity of the event in a sentencing memorandum, calling it a “serious offense involving violent and disturbing conduct that endangered many lives.”

The FBI and OCSD handled the joint investigation, while the federal prosecution was led by Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin J. Campbell.

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