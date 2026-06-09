High-tech police drone tracks down Kohl’s theft suspects in north Orange County

A routine shoplifting call escalated into a high-stakes backyard manhunt in Buena Park, showcasing the powerful role of advanced airborne technology in modern law enforcement, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

The incident concluded with two suspects behind bars after attempting to evade ground units, completely unaware that a police drone was monitoring their every move from the sky.

The Theft and Flight

The incident began when officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to a theft that had just occurred at a local Kohl’s store. Responding officers initially located the two suspects hiding in the dumpster area behind a nearby Michael’s craft store.

Upon seeing the officers, one of the suspects decided to flee on foot, sparking a localized pursuit. The fleeing suspect cut through residential areas, startling neighborhood residents in their own backyards before squeezing into a stranger’s backyard storage shed to hide.

Caught by Thermal Imaging

Unbeknownst to the runner, the department’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), named “Raven,” was already hovering directly overhead. Raven is equipped with a high-tech Forward Looking InfraRed (FLIR) sensor, which detects body heat and signature thermal patterns. This thermal technology allowed the drone operator to pierce through the darkness and track the suspect’s exact movement in real time.

With the thermal camera locked onto the target, the drone operator successfully guided ground units to establish a secure perimeter around the block. Raven then provided direct coordinates to the exact shed where the suspect was hiding, enabling officers to safely close in and take him into custody without further incident.

Criminal Penalties and Charges Faced

Both individuals were booked into custody and face steep legal consequences. Because both suspects had outstanding warrants and prior theft convictions, California’s updated legal framework drastically increases their legal exposure.

Theft with Prior Convictions: Under California Penal Code Section 666 (and strengthened by statewide repeat-offender measures like Proposition 36), petty theft or shoplifting with prior theft convictions can be charged as a felony “wobbler”. If prosecuted as a felony, both suspects face a penalty of up to 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If convicted as a misdemeanor, the penalty is up to 1 year in county jail.

Under California Penal Code Section 666 (and strengthened by statewide repeat-offender measures like Proposition 36), petty theft or shoplifting with prior theft convictions can be charged as a felony “wobbler”. If prosecuted as a felony, both suspects face a penalty of and a fine of up to $10,000. If convicted as a misdemeanor, the penalty is up to 1 year in county jail. Resisting Arrest: The male suspect who fled faces an additional misdemeanor charge under California Penal Code Section 148(a)(1) for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer. This charge carries a penalty of up to 1 year in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000, which will be served consecutively or concurrently to his theft sentences.

The male suspect who fled faces an additional misdemeanor charge under California Penal Code Section 148(a)(1) for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer. This charge carries a penalty of and a maximum fine of $1,000, which will be served consecutively or concurrently to his theft sentences. Outstanding Warrants: Both suspects will additionally be held to face the original judicial penalties and court appearances tied to their pre-existing active arrest warrants.

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