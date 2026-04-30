Vehicle theft suspects arrested by police officers from Orange and Tustin

On Tuesday, April 28th, 2026 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police officers from the Orange Police Department assisted Tustin police officers after a stolen vehicle was located as it exited Katella Avenue.

Both of the suspects were arrested after they fled the vehicle on foot. A K9 officer helped to find them.

They have likely realized that “Choosin’ Felonies” in Orange County is always a bad idea.

The suspects arrested on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, face various potential legal penalties depending on the specific charges filed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The incident involved Tustin and Orange police officers recovering an occupied stolen vehicle.

In California, crimes involving stolen vehicles are typically prosecuted as “wobbler” offenses, meaning they can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the case.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Grand Theft Auto (Penal Code 487(d)(1)) : Felony : Punishable by 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail or state prison. Misdemeanor : Punishable by up to one year in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000. Enhancements : If the vehicle’s value exceeds $65,000, an additional year can be added to the sentence.

: Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Vehicle (Penal Code 496d) : Felony : Sentences of 16 months, two, or three years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor : Up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000.

: Vehicle Theft with Prior Convictions (Penal Code 666.5) : If a suspect has a qualifying prior felony conviction for vehicle theft, they face an enhanced mandatory prison sentence of two, three, or four years .

: Felony Evasion : If a pursuit occurred, suspects could face additional felony charges for evading a peace officer, which often carries separate jail or prison time.

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The Tustin Police Department and Orange Police Department frequently collaborate on such proactive enforcement through programs like “Choosin’ Felonies,” aimed at deterring repeat offenders in Orange County.

Preventing Your Vehicle from Getting Stolen

Residents can significantly reduce the risk of vehicle theft by adopting a “layered” security approach that makes their car a more difficult and visible target. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, many vehicle-related crimes in the area occur simply because vehicles are left unlocked.

Core Security Habits

The 9 PM Routine : Before going to bed, double-check that all vehicle doors are locked, windows and sunroofs are fully closed, and the alarm is activated.

: Before going to bed, double-check that all vehicle doors are locked, windows and sunroofs are fully closed, and the alarm is activated. Remove All Keys : Never leave a key or proximity fob inside the vehicle, even in a locked garage. Avoid using “hide-a-key” boxes, as thieves know where to look.

: Never leave a key or proximity fob inside the vehicle, even in a locked garage. Avoid using “hide-a-key” boxes, as thieves know where to look. Never Leave the Car Running : A car can be stolen in seconds if left running and unattended, such as during a “quick” errand.

: A car can be stolen in seconds if left running and unattended, such as during a “quick” errand. Hide Valuables: Stow items like bags, electronics, or even loose change in the trunk or take them inside. Thieves often “peek” through windows to find reasons to break in.

High-Tech and Low-Tech Deterrents

Steering Wheel Locks : Devices like “The Club” serve as a strong visual deterrent, signaling to opportunistic thieves that the car will be too much trouble to move.

: Devices like “The Club” serve as a strong visual deterrent, signaling to opportunistic thieves that the car will be too much trouble to move. Faraday Pouches : For vehicles with keyless entry, store fobs in a signal-blocking Faraday bag to prevent “relay attacks,” where thieves intercept the fob’s signal from inside your home.

: For vehicles with keyless entry, store fobs in a signal-blocking Faraday bag to prevent “relay attacks,” where thieves intercept the fob’s signal from inside your home. Kill Switches : Installing a hidden switch to disable the fuel pump or ignition can prevent a thief from starting the car even if they get inside.

: Installing a hidden switch to disable the fuel pump or ignition can prevent a thief from starting the car even if they get inside. GPS Tracking: Systems like LoJack or built-in services can assist the Orange County Auto Theft Task Force (OCATT) in recovering your vehicle if it is stolen.

Parking Safely at Home

Use the Garage : If you have a garage, use it. Ensure the garage door itself is secure and the vehicle inside is still locked.

: If you have a garage, use it. Ensure the garage door itself is secure and the vehicle inside is still locked. Motion-Sensing Lights : Install motion-activated lighting over your driveway to startle potential thieves and alert you to activity.

: Install motion-activated lighting over your driveway to startle potential thieves and alert you to activity. Turn the Wheels: When parking on a street or driveway, turn your wheels sharply toward the curb to make it much harder for a professional thief to tow the vehicle away.

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