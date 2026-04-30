The SAPD is trying to identify a man who stole over $6k of items from a parked vehicle

On Monday, April 27, 2026, at approximately 4:40 a.m., a suspect shown in a surveillance video entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a secured underground garage at 9 MacArthur Place, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect stole about $6,000 worth of designer clothing, headphones, cash, and keys.

The suspect entered through the driver’s side door, searched the vehicle, and placed the items into a black bag before leaving the area at around 5 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male, white with a blonde mustache, wearing all black clothing.

If you recognize him or have any information, please contact Detective E. O’Rourke at (714) 245-8378 or EORourke@santa-ana.org.

Based on the details provided and California law as of 2026, the suspect could face significant criminal charges. Because the value of the stolen designer clothing, headphones, and other items ($6,000) exceeds the $950 threshold, the primary charge would likely be Grand Theft under California Penal Code 487.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, grand theft is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the crime.

Felony Grand Theft: If charged as a felony, the suspect faces 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail or state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 .

If charged as a felony, the suspect faces in county jail or state prison and a fine of up to . Misdemeanor Grand Theft: If charged as a misdemeanor, the penalty is up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

If charged as a misdemeanor, the penalty is up to in county jail and a fine of up to . Burglary Charges: While “auto burglary” (PC 459) typically requires forced entry into a locked vehicle, the suspect’s entry into the vehicle with intent to steal may lead to related charges such as tampering with a vehicle or petty theft if the grand theft charge is contested.

While “auto burglary” (PC 459) typically requires forced entry into a locked vehicle, the suspect’s entry into the vehicle with intent to steal may lead to related charges such as or if the grand theft charge is contested. Restitution: Regardless of the charge level, the court will likely order the suspect to pay full restitution to the victim for the $6,000 in stolen property.

Theft Prevention Tips for Residents

According to safety guidelines from police agencies, residents can prevent similar “crimes of opportunity” by following these steps:

Lock Every Door: Always double-check that your vehicle doors and windows are fully closed and locked, even in “secured” garages.

Always double-check that your vehicle doors and windows are fully closed and locked, even in “secured” garages. Remove All Valuables: Do not leave designer items, electronics, or cash in plain sight. If you must leave items in the car, hide them in the trunk before reaching your destination.

Do not leave designer items, electronics, or cash in plain sight. If you must leave items in the car, hide them in the trunk before reaching your destination. Secure Garage Access: Wait for automatic gates to close completely behind you when entering or exiting underground parking to prevent unauthorized persons from “tailgating” inside.

Wait for automatic gates to close completely behind you when entering or exiting underground parking to prevent unauthorized persons from “tailgating” inside. Establish a Routine: Adopt a “9 p.m. Routine” where you check that your car is locked, valuables are removed, and garage doors are secured every night.

Adopt a where you check that your car is locked, valuables are removed, and garage doors are secured every night. Use Deterrents: Visible anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks or blinking alarm lights can discourage opportunists from targeting your vehicle.

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