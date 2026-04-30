The SAPD is trying to identify a man who stole over $6k of items from a parked vehicle

On Monday, April 27, 2026, at approximately 4:40 a.m., a suspect shown in a surveillance video entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a secured underground garage at 9 MacArthur Place, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
The suspect stole about $6,000 worth of designer clothing, headphones, cash, and keys.
The suspect entered through the driver’s side door, searched the vehicle, and placed the items into a black bag before leaving the area at around 5 a.m.
The suspect is described as a male, white with a blonde mustache, wearing all black clothing.
If you recognize him or have any information, please contact Detective E. O’Rourke at (714) 245-8378 or EORourke@santa-ana.org.
Based on the details provided and California law as of 2026, the suspect could face significant criminal charges. Because the value of the stolen designer clothing, headphones, and other items ($6,000) exceeds the $950 threshold, the primary charge would likely be Grand Theft under California Penal Code 487.
Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect
In California, grand theft is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the crime.
- Felony Grand Theft: If charged as a felony, the suspect faces 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail or state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
- Misdemeanor Grand Theft: If charged as a misdemeanor, the penalty is up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
- Burglary Charges: While “auto burglary” (PC 459) typically requires forced entry into a locked vehicle, the suspect’s entry into the vehicle with intent to steal may lead to related charges such as tampering with a vehicle or petty theft if the grand theft charge is contested.
- Restitution: Regardless of the charge level, the court will likely order the suspect to pay full restitution to the victim for the $6,000 in stolen property.
Theft Prevention Tips for Residents
According to safety guidelines from police agencies, residents can prevent similar “crimes of opportunity” by following these steps:
- Lock Every Door: Always double-check that your vehicle doors and windows are fully closed and locked, even in “secured” garages.
- Remove All Valuables: Do not leave designer items, electronics, or cash in plain sight. If you must leave items in the car, hide them in the trunk before reaching your destination.
- Secure Garage Access: Wait for automatic gates to close completely behind you when entering or exiting underground parking to prevent unauthorized persons from “tailgating” inside.
- Establish a Routine: Adopt a “9 p.m. Routine” where you check that your car is locked, valuables are removed, and garage doors are secured every night.
- Use Deterrents: Visible anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks or blinking alarm lights can discourage opportunists from targeting your vehicle.