The City of Santa Ana is hosting a free household haz waste collection event this Sunday

The City of Santa Ana Public Works Agency is sponsoring a free household hazardous waste collection on Sunday, May 03, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Saddleback High School located at 2802 S. Flower Street.

The event is free to Santa Ana residents, and no appointment is required. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to safely dispose of unwanted household chemicals that cannot be disposed of in the regular trash.

What can you bring to the household hazardous waste collection? Automotive products, adhesives, aerosols, art supplies, batteries, garden chemicals and fertilizers, household cleaners, flammables, paint, and electronics are accepted. Up to four tires per vehicle are also accepted (no commercial tires are accepted). Proof of Santa Ana residency is required (CA driver’s license, water bill, utility bill, etc.).

Items that will be accepted:

Automotive products

Adhesives

Aerosols

Art supplies

Batteries

Garden chemicals and fertilizers

Household cleaners

Flammables

Paint

Electronics

Up to four tires per vehicle (no commercial tires are accepted)

Do not bring ammunition, asbestos, explosive, radioactive, biological, or business waste, commercial chemicals, construction materials, fire extinguishers, gas cylinders, paper, newspaper, glass, trash, pharmaceutical products, appliances, road flares, smoke detectors, wood, or metal.

For details on what items are acceptable to bring to the household hazardous waste collection, click here.

This event provides several direct benefits to Santa Ana residents by offering a safe and convenient way to manage “difficult-to-dump” items:

Free & Legal Disposal: Residents can get rid of expensive-to-process waste—like electronics, paint, and batteries—at no cost [2]. This helps avoid potential fines for illegal dumping or putting hazardous materials in regular trash bins.

Residents can get rid of expensive-to-process waste—like electronics, paint, and batteries—at no cost [2]. This helps avoid potential fines for illegal dumping or putting hazardous materials in regular trash bins. Home Safety: Removing flammables, adhesives, and toxic garden chemicals reduces the risk of accidental fires, chemical leaks, or poisoning hazards within the home [2].

Removing flammables, adhesives, and toxic garden chemicals reduces the risk of accidental fires, chemical leaks, or poisoning hazards within the home [2]. Environmental Protection: Proper disposal prevents hazardous chemicals from seeping into the groundwater or contaminating the local soil, keeping the community’s ecosystem cleaner.

Proper disposal prevents hazardous chemicals from seeping into the groundwater or contaminating the local soil, keeping the community’s ecosystem cleaner. Convenience: The “no appointment” drive-through format at a local landmark (Saddleback High School) makes it easier to clean out garages and sheds in a single trip.

The “no appointment” drive-through format at a local landmark (Saddleback High School) makes it easier to clean out garages and sheds in a single trip. Tire Recycling: The acceptance of up to four tires helps residents clear out bulky items that are often breeding grounds for pests like mosquitoes when left outdoors

Like this: Like Loading...

Related