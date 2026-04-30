Hit and run driver arrested after he collided with an SAPD vehicle

Last week, a patrol officer was responding to a call for service Code 3 (emergency lights and sirens), according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

While attempting to clear an intersection, the officer’s patrol vehicle was struck by a gold Chevrolet Tahoe, which then fled the scene.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives located surveillance footage of the incident and, through additional departmental resources, were able to identify both the vehicle and the driver.

The driver was taken into custody, cited for multiple traffic violations, and released with a court date.

Fortunately, neither the officer nor the driver of the Tahoe sustained serious injuries.

We want to remind drivers that in the event of any collision, drivers are responsible for stopping and exchanging information with the other party, regardless of fault.

This information should include

Driver’s licenses

Contact information

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

License plate

Insurance information.

Photo documentation is also highly recommended.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on California law and the details provided by the Santa Ana Police Department, the driver faces several legal penalties for the hit-and-run and related traffic violations. Since no serious injuries occurred, the hit-and-run is primarily classified as a misdemeanor property damage offense under California Vehicle Code 20002.

Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run (VC 20002)

For accidents involving property damage where the driver flees, the following penalties typically apply:

Jail Time : Up to six months in county jail.

: Up to in county jail. Fines : A maximum fine of $1,000 , plus additional court assessments.

: A maximum fine of , plus additional court assessments. Probation : Up to three years of informal probation.

: Up to of informal probation. Restitution : The court will likely order the driver to pay for the repairs to the patrol vehicle.

: The court will likely order the driver to pay for the repairs to the patrol vehicle. DMV Points: Two points will be added to the driver’s California driving record, which often results in significantly higher insurance premiums.

Additional Traffic Violations

The driver was also cited for multiple traffic violations. In this specific context, common citations include:

Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle (VC 21806) : Drivers must pull to the right and stop for emergency vehicles using sirens and red lights. This infraction typically carries a fine of approximately $490 and one point on a driving record.

: Drivers must pull to the right and stop for emergency vehicles using sirens and red lights. This infraction typically carries a fine of approximately and on a driving record. Failure to Exchange Information (VC 16025): Failing to provide the required details (license, VIN, insurance) at the scene can result in a separate infraction with a $250 fine.

Aggravating Factors

While this driver was released with a court date, certain factors can escalate penalties: [1]

Injury Status : If an injury had been sustained, the charge could have escalated to a “wobbler” under Vehicle Code 20001 , potentially carrying up to one year in jail as a misdemeanor or up to four years in state prison if charged as a felony.

: If an injury had been sustained, the charge could have escalated to a “wobbler” under , potentially carrying up to as a misdemeanor or if charged as a felony. Reckless Evading: If the driver had willfully fled to evade a pursuing officer with disregard for safety, they could have faced felony charges under Vehicle Code 2800.2, punishable by state prison time.

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