Pair from Tijuana arrested for stealing Legos from a Target in Irvine

The Irvine Police recently arrested a man who bought Legos, removed the pieces, then filled the box with uncooked pasta, and returned it for a refund.

Now two more people have been arrested for stealing Legos from a Target in Irvine.

Stolen Legos recovered by the Irvine Police

On Tuesday, IPD Spectrum police officers were alerted when a man and woman at Target bought boxes of Legos and immediately returned them with the minifigures missing.

The officers worked closely with loss prevention and discovered that the couple had visited five other stores earlier that day and had done the same thing.

We should have stayed in Tijuana…

Officers searched their car and found several stolen Lego pieces. Adriana Esquerra Gonzalez, 29, and Luis Alfredo Quintanilla Pompa, 30, both of Tijuana, were arrested for shoplifting.

Based on California law and current sentencing guidelines for 2026, the suspects Adriana Esquerra Gonzalez and Luis Alfredo Quintanilla Pompa face penalties primarily determined by the monetary value of the Lego pieces stolen and their prior criminal records.

Since they were arrested specifically for shoplifting (California Penal Code 459.5) involving multiple store visits, they are likely to face the following consequences:

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Misdemeanor Shoplifting : If the total value of the stolen Lego merchandise from a single incident is $950 or less , the charge is a misdemeanor. Jail Time : Up to six months in county jail. Fines : Up to $1,000 . Probation : Up to two years of informal probation, often requiring community service or anti-theft classes.

: If the total value of the stolen Lego merchandise from a single incident is , the charge is a misdemeanor. Felony Grand Theft : Under newer laws like Proposition 36 , prosecutors can now aggregate (add up) the value of thefts from multiple stores to exceed the $950 threshold for a felony charge. Incarceration : Between 16 months and three years in state prison or county jail. Fines : Up to $10,000 .

: Under newer laws like , prosecutors can now the value of thefts from multiple stores to exceed the for a felony charge. Civil Demands: Target and other affected stores can legally demand restitution and civil damages of up to $500 per person to cover security and loss prevention costs.

Aggravating Factors for This Case

Organized Retail Theft : Because the suspects visited five other stores in one day, they may face enhanced charges for organized retail theft , which is punishable as a felony if the aggregate value exceeds $950.

: Because the suspects visited five other stores in one day, they may face enhanced charges for , which is punishable as a felony if the aggregate value exceeds $950. Retail Theft Restraining Orders: Under AB 3209, a court may issue a restraining order banning the suspects from entering any Target location or the specific business complexes for up to two years.

Why do Thieves Target Legos?

Lego sets have become a prime target for both individual thieves and organized crime rings because they essentially function as an untraceable alternative currency.

Experts and law enforcement point to several factors that make them a “perfect storm” for shoplifting:

1. High Resale Value and Rapid Liquidity

High Demand : Legos are universally popular among children and adult collectors, creating a constant and massive market for buyers.

: Legos are universally popular among children and adult collectors, creating a constant and massive market for buyers. Near-Retail Returns : Unopened, mint-condition sets can often be resold on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or eBay for nearly the full retail price.

: Unopened, mint-condition sets can often be resold on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or eBay for nearly the full retail price. Mini-Figure “Gold”: Rare 1.5-inch minifigures can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars individually, making them extremely easy to conceal and high in value.

2. Difficulty in Tracing and Security

Untraceable : Unlike electronics or high-end apparel, individual Lego bricks and sets do not have serial numbers, making it nearly impossible for police or buyers to prove they are stolen.

: Unlike electronics or high-end apparel, individual Lego bricks and sets do not have serial numbers, making it nearly impossible for police or buyers to prove they are stolen. Easy to Steal : Many Lego boxes have empty internal space, which allows thieves to easily slip off common security devices like “spider wraps”.

: Many Lego boxes have empty internal space, which allows thieves to easily slip off common security devices like “spider wraps”. High Value-to-Size Ratio: A single shopping cart full of expensive sets can easily hold over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

3. Organized “Fencing” Operations

Organized Retail Theft (ORT) : Many thefts are not isolated incidents but part of “fencing” operations where individuals are directed to steal specific, high-value sets (like Star Wars or Marvel themes) for a criminal leader who then resells them.

: Many thefts are not isolated incidents but part of “fencing” operations where individuals are directed to steal specific, high-value sets (like Star Wars or Marvel themes) for a criminal leader who then resells them. Resale Stores: Some smaller, independent resale shops have been caught knowingly purchasing stolen sets at a discount to pad their own inventory.

4. Limited Production and Scarcity

Retired Sets: Once Lego retires a set, its value on the secondary market typically skyrockets. Thieves often target these sets at specialty resale stores like Bricks & Minifigs because they appreciate in value like an investment

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