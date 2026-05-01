Three men arrested after stealing goods from a train in north O.C.

On April 29, 2026, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Fullerton Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible burglary involving a train car near S. Euclid St. and Williamson Ave.

The caller reported three males removing boxes from the train car.

Police officers responded and arrived to find the suspects actively removing items.

Once they spotted officers, the group quickly switched gears—jumping into a waiting black sedan and taking off.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, leading to a pursuit that continued into the City of Buena Park. The pursuit came to an end after a successful PIT maneuver.

The Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver is a law enforcement tactic used to stop a fleeing vehicle by intentionally hitting its rear quarter panel, causing it to spin out and lose traction. It typically forces the car 180 degrees, stalling the engine. While effective for ending pursuits quickly, it carries risks and is generally regulated by specific departmental policies.

The driver stayed put (smart choice). Three passengers attempted to run but didn’t get far—thanks to quick coordination with the Buena Park Police Department and Anaheim Police Department’s Helicopter, Angel, all were located and taken into custody nearby.

All four suspects were booked at the Fullerton City Jail on various charges.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the details of the April 29, 2026 incident in Fullerton, the four suspects likely face several serious charges under California law. Because the burglary involved a railroad car, it falls under Second-Degree Burglary (PC 459), which is a “wobbler” that can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony.

The suspects likely face the following specific penalties:

1. Burglary of a Railroad Car (PC 459)

Felony Charge: If prosecuted as a felony, suspects could face 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 .

If prosecuted as a felony, suspects could face in state prison and a fine of up to . Misdemeanor Charge: If prosecuted as a misdemeanor, they face a maximum of one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

2. Felony Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2)

The driver faces significantly harsher penalties for the pursuit that required a PIT maneuver:

Felony Penalties: This charge carries 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and fines between $1,000 and $10,000 .

This charge carries in state prison and fines between . Additional Consequences: Mandatory driver’s license suspension or revocation and vehicle impoundment for up to 30 days.

3. Resisting Arrest (PC 148(a)(1))

The three passengers who fled on foot face charges for obstructing or delaying peace officers in their duties.

Penalties: This is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

4. Grand Theft (PC 487)

If the total value of the boxes removed from the train car exceeds $950, the suspects can also be charged with grand theft.

Penalties: Like second-degree burglary, this is a wobbler that can lead to up to three years in jail if charged as a felony.

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