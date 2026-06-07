Santa Ana Police are trying to I.D. a man who may be hurting the turtles at Centennial Park

The Santa Ana Police Department has launched an active investigation into disturbing social media reports detailing a man allegedly catching and mutilating turtles at Centennial Park.

On June 6, 2026, the Santa Ana Police Department issued a formal public advisory on X (formerly Twitter) stating they are aware of the situation and currently reviewing potential law violations. The announcement follows a wave of community outrage sparked by viral neighborhood warnings exposing the cruelty taking place at the park’s lake.

The Allegations: Angling or Animal Abuse?

According to local media updates from KTLA, the community first raised the alarm through localized social media alerts. A resident post warned neighbors of a man utilizing a fishing rod to target turtles:

“He has a fishing rod and is catching the turtles and releasing them. By doing so he is cutting their mouths and leaving them there…”

While the City of Santa Ana allows fishing inside the 70-acre park—which is actively stocked with trout by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife—investigators are working to determine if the hooks are a deliberate act of cruelty or severe negligence by an uncareful angler.

Potential Legal Penalties

If investigators confirm that the individual is intentionally hooking, injuring, or leaving the turtles to suffer with sliced mouths, the suspect could face severe prosecution under California law.

Animal Cruelty (California Penal Code 597 PC) : Maliciously or intentionally maiming, mutilating, or torturing an animal is a “wobbler” offense in California. It can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction carries up to three years in county jail and a maximum fine of $20,000 .

: Maliciously or intentionally maiming, mutilating, or torturing an animal is a “wobbler” offense in California. It can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction carries up to and a maximum fine of . Fish and Game Code Violations: Depending on the specific turtle species impacted (such as native vs. invasive non-native species like red-eared sliders), the individual could face separate misdemeanor charges from the state wildlife department for illegal take or harvesting methods, which carry thousands of dollars in added fines and restitution costs.

Local authorities are urging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or has direct information identifying the individual to contact the Santa Ana Police Department Non-Emergency Dispatch at (714) 245-8049.

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