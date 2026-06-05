CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for June 12 in north Orange County

The Fullerton Police Department has scheduled a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, June 12, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. While the exact location remains undisclosed, department officials select these sites by analyzing historical data on impaired driving crashes and local traffic patterns. The primary goal of the operation is to improve community safety by proactively removing impaired drivers from the road and educating the public on the risks of driving under the influence.

Drivers should be aware that impairment extends far beyond alcohol consumption. Fullerton police officers will screen for all forms of intoxication, including legal medicinal or recreational marijuana and certain prescription or over-the-counter medications that degrade driving performance. Specially trained drug recognition experts will be stationed at the checkpoint to evaluate motorists suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics or pharmaceuticals, a category of impairment that contributes to a rising number of regional traffic collisions. Funding for this enforcement initiative is provided by a traffic safety grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Criminal Penalties for a California DUI

A first-time DUI conviction carries severe criminal and administrative consequences in California. Violators face immediate driver’s license suspension by the Department of Motor Vehicles and up to six months of jail time. The court typically imposes three to five years of informal probation, mandatory enrollment in a state-licensed three-month or nine-month alcohol and drug education program, and the potential requirement to install an Ignition Interlock Device in their vehicle. Total financial penalties, including court fines, assessment fees, towing costs, booking fees, and legal defense expenses, average approximately $13,500.

Long-Term Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI arrest or conviction triggers a massive spike in automobile insurance premiums. Insurance companies reclassify convicted motorists as high-risk drivers, frequently doubling or tripling annual premium costs for a minimum of three to ten years. Furthermore, drivers must obtain an SR-22 certificate from their insurer and file it with the DMV to reinstate a restricted or suspended license. A DUI also disqualifies motorists from receiving California’s standard “Good Driver” discount, causing a prolonged financial burden that far outlasts the initial court fines.

Impact of a Checkpoint Arrest on Undocumented Individuals

For undocumented immigrants, a DUI arrest or driving without a valid license at a checkpoint introduces severe immigration risks. While a standard first-time DUI without injuries is generally classified as a misdemeanor and not automatically considered a “crime of moral turpitude” for deportation, it can deeply complicate pending or future immigration applications. A DUI conviction can prevent individuals from establishing the “good moral character” required for residency, citizenship, or discretionary relief from removal. Furthermore, being booked into a county jail allows federal immigration authorities to view the arrest records, which may trigger an immigration hold or detention, especially if the individual has prior immigration violations.

Common Checkpoint Locations Used by Fullerton Police

While the department keeps specific checkpoint locations confidential until the operation begins, historical traffic enforcement data shows Fullerton Police frequently utilize specific major corridors and intersections. Officers routinely set up checkpoints at high-volume cross streets near retail centers, downtown nightlife districts, and university perimeters. Common locations include:

Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue

Commonwealth Avenue and Lemon Street

Nutwood Avenue and Placentia Avenue

Orangethorpe Avenue and Magnolia Avenue

Bastanchury Road and Brea Boulevard

How to Legally Navigate and Stay Out of Trouble at Checkpoints

The most effective way to avoid legal trouble is to utilize a designated driver, rideshare service, or public transit if you plan to consume any altering substances. If you encounter a checkpoint, remaining calm and compliant is essential for a smooth interaction. Drivers should slow down safely, follow all hand signals from directing officers, and have their valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance organized and ready for inspection.

Under California law, checkpoints must be highly visible and give drivers sufficient warning to safely exit the traffic lane if they choose to avoid it. Motorists are legally permitted to intentionally turn away from a checkpoint to avoid the delay, provided they do so by making a legal traffic maneuver without breaking any rules of the road. However, performing an illegal U-turn, accelerating away rapidly, or driving erratically will give observing officers reasonable suspicion to initiate a traffic stop. If stopped or questioned at the checkpoint, drivers must comply with lawful orders to provide identification, but they retain the constitutional right to politely decline answering incriminating questions about their whereabouts or substance consumption.

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