Woman who attacked a Chipotle employee arrested by the Santa Ana police

An 18-year-old Santa Ana resident, Samantha Dominoe Salomon, was arrested on Thursday, June 4, 2026, following a collaborative effort between local community members and correctional officers.

The Santa Ana Police Department confirmed the arrest on Friday after surveillance footage of a violent confrontation went viral online.

The Chipotle Assault Incident

The arrest stems from an altercation that occurred on May 12, 2026, at a Chipotle Mexican Grill located in a shopping plaza along the 1300 block of West 17th Street, near Santa Ana College. According to investigators, Salomon was filmed engaging in a heated argument with an employee at the restaurant’s cash register.

The situation quickly escalated into physical violence. Surveillance footage, which police publicly released on May 27 in a bid to identify the suspect, showed Salomon hurling a bowl of food directly into the chest and face of the fast-food worker before fleeing the scene. The viral nature of the video drew widespread public condemnation and eventually led to multiple tips identifying Salomon as the individual responsible.

Potential Charges Faced by Salomon

While the specific booking documentation is still finalizing, Salomon is expected to face severe criminal charges under California law. Because she is 18 years old, she will be prosecuted as an adult rather than a minor. Potential charges include:

Battery (California Penal Code 242): Any willful and unlawful use of force or violence upon another person, which includes throwing items or food at workers.

Any willful and unlawful use of force or violence upon another person, which includes throwing items or food at workers. Assault (California Penal Code 240): An unlawful attempt, coupled with a present ability, to commit a violent injury on another person.

An unlawful attempt, coupled with a present ability, to commit a violent injury on another person. Disturbing the Peace (California Penal Code 415): Fighting in a public place or using offensive words likely to provoke immediate violence.

Workplace Violence and Fast-Food Crime Trends

This incident highlights a troubling trend of aggressive behavior targeting customer service employees, a phenomenon that has increasingly troubled Orange County business owners and labor groups alike.

Rising Fast-Food Confrontations: Retail and fast-food retail unions across California have reported a notable uptick in verbal and physical harassment directed at frontline workers over order accuracy, pricing, and wait times.

Retail and fast-food retail unions across California have reported a notable uptick in verbal and physical harassment directed at frontline workers over order accuracy, pricing, and wait times. Orange County Assault Statistics: Data from the California Department of Justice shows that misdemeanor assault and battery incidents make up a significant portion of daily police dispatches across cities like Santa Ana and Anaheim.

Data from the California Department of Justice shows that misdemeanor assault and battery incidents make up a significant portion of daily police dispatches across cities like Santa Ana and Anaheim. The Power of Crowdsourced Policing: Modern police departments increasingly rely on social media initiatives like “Wanted Wednesday” to identify suspects, proving highly effective when clear surveillance footage is captured.

The Santa Ana Police Department thanked the alert citizens who came forward with information that allowed detectives to close the case and safely apprehend the suspect.

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