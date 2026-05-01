Constellation Culinary Group expands to Bowers Museum with the new Ada’s Table

Santa Ana, CA (April 30, 2026) – Constellation Culinary Group, acclaimed for creating extraordinary dining experiences at the nation’s leading cultural landmarks, brings its award-winning approach to Southern California through an exclusive partnership with Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. Constellation now oversees all dining, catering, and event operations across the museum’s campus.

Ada’s Table will host a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a robust, buffet-style menu with offerings such as brioche French toast, a cheese and charcuterie display, and made-to-order omelet and carving stations alongside additional seasonal selections. Pricing is $85 for adults and $35 for children ages 3–11, with children under 3 dining complimentary.

With a celebrated portfolio that includes Carnegie Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Constellation Culinary Group is renowned for pairing bold, locally inspired cuisine with a deep sense of place. This milestone collaboration seamlessly weaves Bowers’ mission of celebrating art, history, and culture into a dining program designed to enhance every guest’s experience.

“Our work has always been about elevating cultural destinations through food,” says Morgan Bedore, Senior Vice President, Growth & Brand Strategy at Elior North America Dining & Events. “At Bowers Museum, we see an opportunity to make dining part of the journey of discovery, where every menu, every dish, and every event is infused with the same artistry and storytelling as the museum itself.”

Constellation introduces refreshed dining concepts that highlight the bounty of California’s seasonal ingredients, a communal spirit, and a casual-yet-refined service style. Menus feature thematic tie-ins inspired by Bowers’ exhibitions, from globally influenced programming to vibrant weekend brunches designed to bring the community together.

“Our visitors expect unique, first-rate cultural programming, and now they will experience dining of the same caliber,” said Dr. Seán O’Harrow, Bowers Museum President & CEO. “Every meal will complement and elevate the museum experience, deepening the connection between art, culture, and cuisine.”

In addition to on-site dining, Constellation is the museum’s exclusive event partner, producing weddings, galas, corporate functions, and social gatherings. With a reputation for creativity and customization, the group crafts seasonally driven menus tailored to reflect each client’s vision while honoring the heritage of Bowers.

“From milestone celebrations to professional gatherings, Constellation brings sophistication, warmth, and an unmistakable level of service that makes Bowers one of Southern California’s premier event destinations,” added Bedore.

The partnership’s centerpiece is Ada’s Table. Named after the Bowers family matriarch, Ada’s Table celebrates the museum’s legacy while ushering in a fresh era of hospitality. With a California-casual approach, the restaurant features counter service with tableside delivery, farm-to-table dishes, and signature weekend brunches designed to gather the community around the table.

Since 2008, Constellation Culinary Group has been redefining cultural dining at more than 60 landmark venues across nine U.S. cities. Known for bold flavors, thoughtful presentation, and hospitality rooted in place, the team brings this signature approach to Bowers, offering guests a culinary experience on par with the nation’s most prestigious cultural institutions.

To learn more about Bowers Museum’s exhibitions and cultural programming, visit www.bowers.org. For more information on Constellation Culinary Group’s innovative culinary partnerships, visit www.constellationculinary.com.

Bowers Museum is located at 2002 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92706.

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