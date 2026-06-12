The Santa Ana Police are conducting a CDL and DUI Checkpoint tonight

The Santa Ana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint tonight, Friday, June 12, 2026. The operation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Police select these locations based on historical data regarding impaired driving crashes and arrests, with the primary objective of removing dangerous drivers from local roads to maximize public safety.

Usual Checkpoint Locations in Santa Ana

While the specific location for tonight remains undisclosed, the Santa Ana Police Department historically concentrates checkpoint operations along major, high-volume thoroughfares.

Drivers should expect a higher likelihood of enforcement activities on prominent segments of Bristol Street, Harbor Boulevard, Main Street, 1st Street, 5th Street, and McFadden Avenue.

Criminal Penalties for Driver’s License and DUI Violations

A first-time DUI charge in California carries severe criminal and administrative consequences, costing an average of $13,500 in total fines and legal penalties. Drivers caught operating a vehicle under the influence or without a valid driver’s license face immediate and long-term legal repercussions.

First-time offenders face up to 6 months in county jail.

Courts can enforce an automatic 4-month to 1-year driver’s license suspension.

Convicted drivers must complete mandatory, multi-month DUI education programs.

Offenders are often required to install an ignition interlock device (IID) to start their car.

How to Stay Out of Trouble at Checkpoints

Navigating a checkpoint smoothly requires understanding your legal obligations and avoiding unnecessary suspicion. Drivers can minimize delays and legal friction by following a few standard procedures.

Slow down safely as you approach the flashing lights and follow officer hand signals.

Turn on your interior cabin light if you are driving through after dark.

Keep your vehicle window rolled down far enough to communicate clearly.

Have your physical, valid driver’s license ready to present immediately upon request.

Remain polite, calm, and cooperative to help expedite the screening process.

Safe Alternatives to Drinking and Driving

Avoiding a DUI entirely relies on proactive planning before you take your first drink. If you plan to consume alcohol, several reliable transportation options are available in Santa Ana.

Designate a trusted, completely sober driver before leaving for your event.

Hail a rideshare vehicle through popular mobile apps like Uber or Lyft.

Call a local taxi service to pick you up directly from your location.

Use public transit options like the OCTA bus system or Metrolink trains.

Stay overnight at your destination or book a local hotel room nearby.

The Financial Impact on Insurance

A DUI conviction significantly alters your risk profile with insurance providers, causing auto insurance premiums to surge by an average of 127% to 186%. Drivers must file an SR-22 certificate to prove financial responsibility for a mandatory three-year period. This conviction strips away “Good Driver” discounts for up to ten years, and individuals with commercial licenses risk losing their commercial coverage entirely, potentially impacting their employment.

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