Santa Ana Police identify Wanted Wednesday suspect linked to retail fraud and vehicle burglary

Santa Ana Police have confirmed the identity of the Wanted Wednesday suspect featured on August 12, 2026, after receiving multiple tips from the community.

The man, described as a Hispanic male approximately 30 years old, 5’08” and 200 pounds, was captured on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at several retail stores throughout Santa Ana.

Detectives say the cards were taken during a vehicle burglary, and the suspect later attempted fraudulent purchases at multiple locations.

Arrest and What Happened

According to investigators, the suspect broke into a victim’s vehicle, stole personal items including credit cards, and immediately used them at nearby stores.

Surveillance footage shows him entering retail businesses on a bicycle, approaching checkout counters, and attempting transactions with the stolen cards.

After SAPD released the initial Wanted Wednesday alert on August 12, community members quickly contacted police, leading to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

Likely Criminal Charges

Based on the reported conduct and California law, the suspect is likely facing several charges:

Burglary — Entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft is a felony under Penal Code §459.

— Entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft is a felony under Penal Code §459. Identity theft — Using someone else’s financial information without permission (PC §530.5).

— Using someone else’s financial information without permission (PC §530.5). Fraudulent use of access cards — Attempting purchases with stolen credit cards (PC §484g).

— Attempting purchases with stolen credit cards (PC §484g). Possession of stolen property — Having items taken during the burglary (PC §496).

Penalties for these crimes can include jail or prison time, fines up to $10,000, restitution to victims, probation, and additional sentencing enhancements if the suspect has prior convictions.

Retail Theft Trends in Orange County

Retail-related thefts — especially those involving stolen credit cards — remain a persistent issue across Orange County. Recent crime data shows:

Larceny‑theft is the most common property crime countywide, with thousands of incidents reported annually.

is the most common property crime countywide, with thousands of incidents reported annually. Vehicle burglaries frequently lead to secondary crimes such as credit‑card fraud, often occurring within minutes of the theft.

frequently lead to secondary crimes such as credit‑card fraud, often occurring within minutes of the theft. Retail fraud cases have increased in cities like Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove, where suspects often target big‑box stores, convenience stores, and gas stations.

have increased in cities like Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove, where suspects often target big‑box stores, convenience stores, and gas stations. Organized groups sometimes commit multiple thefts in a single day, hitting several stores before victims realize their cards are missing.

These trends highlight the importance of rapid reporting and surveillance footage in solving property crimes.

How Retailers Can Prevent Theft and Fraud

Businesses can reduce incidents like this through layered security strategies:

Enhanced surveillance — High‑resolution cameras focused on entrances, exits, and checkout counters.

— High‑resolution cameras focused on entrances, exits, and checkout counters. Employee training — Teaching staff how to spot suspicious behavior and safely respond.

— Teaching staff how to spot suspicious behavior and safely respond. Verification protocols — Encouraging ID checks for high‑risk transactions.

— Encouraging ID checks for high‑risk transactions. Store layout adjustments — Positioning registers and high‑value items where employees have clear visibility.

— Positioning registers and high‑value items where employees have clear visibility. Community partnerships — Working with local police to identify repeat offenders and share intelligence.

Community Impact

SAPD thanked residents for quickly responding to the Wanted Wednesday alert, noting that community involvement remains one of the most effective tools in identifying suspects and preventing additional crimes. The department emphasized that proactive reporting and strong surveillance systems helped bring this case to a swift resolution.

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