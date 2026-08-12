Irvine Police arrest two after gun threat sparked by heated argument

A regular morning turned chaotic in an Irvine parking lot after a fierce verbal altercation quickly escalated into an armed threat. The Irvine Police Department responded to an urgent call near the intersection of Campus Drive and Bridge Road, where a man had allegedly pulled a gun on a group of people during an argument. A second individual joined the fray, launching explicit threats of physical violence against the bystanders.

The two individuals fled the scene by car before officers arrived. However, the suspects did not stay free for long. Utilizing swift tracking methods, Irvine patrol officers tracked, blocked, and detained the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car revealed a highly realistic pellet gun tucked right next to the driver’s seat.

The department identified the suspects as Miguel Angelo Maya, 21, of Big Bear City, and Angel Damian Ramirez, 20, of Riverside. Both men were taken into custody and booked on charges including brandishing a replica firearm and making criminal threats.

Criminal Charges Facing the Suspects

While the weapon used in this confrontation was not a live firearm, California law treats the intentional intimidation of civilians with lookalike weapons with immense severity. Based on the bookings, the suspects face serious criminal counts under the California Penal Code:

Brandishing an Imitation Firearm (Penal Code 417.4 PC): It is illegal in California to draw or exhibit a replica or fake gun in a rude, angry, or threatening manner that causes a reasonable person to fear bodily harm. This misdemeanor offense carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days and up to six months in county jail.

It is illegal in California to draw or exhibit a replica or fake gun in a rude, angry, or threatening manner that causes a reasonable person to fear bodily harm. This misdemeanor offense carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days and up to six months in county jail. Criminal Threats (Penal Code 422 PC): This charge applies when an individual willfully threatens to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily injury, causing the victim reasonable, sustained fear. Depending on how the Orange County District Attorney files the case, making criminal threats can be charged as a felony, carrying a penalty of up to three years in state prison.

How Irvine PD Leverages Technology to Apprehend Fleeting Suspects

The rapid apprehension of the suspects highlights the extensive technological network deployed by law enforcement in Southern California. The Irvine Police Department relies heavily on its Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) to coordinate active scene responses.

When a vehicle description is broadcast during a violent crime, police utilize automated License Plate Readers (LPRs) strategically installed across major intersections to track getaway cars in real-time. This localized tracking matrix is supplemented by a tactical drone team and GPS-assisted dispatching, enabling field officers to intercept fleeing vehicles safely and efficiently before they can exit city limits or access major freeways.

Replica Firearm Incidents and Arrests in Orange County

Incidents involving replica weapons remain a persistent concern across Orange County, as airsoft, pellet, and 3D-printed imitation guns often look completely indistinguishable from real firearms to victims and responding officers. Local law enforcement agencies frequently handle volatile standoffs tied to lookalike guns. For example, Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies recently seized multiple real and replica weapons during an armed barricade incident in neighboring West Orange County.

Despite a general 32% downward trend in localized gun-related jail bookings according to recent regional crime studies, the deployment of realistic-looking replica firearms during public disputes continues to prompt high-stakes felony-level police responses due to the immediate risk of fatal misunderstandings.

Public Safety Tips: What to Do if Threatened with a Weapon

Encountering an aggressive individual brandishing a weapon is a terrifying experience. Because it is impossible to determine whether a firearm is real or a replica in the heat of the moment, always treat the threat as live and lethal. If you are faced with a similar threat in public, protect yourself by practicing the following safety steps:

De-escalate and Distance: Do not argue back, make sudden movements, or attempt to disarm the individual. Back away slowly to create physical distance between yourself and the threat.

Do not argue back, make sudden movements, or attempt to disarm the individual. Back away slowly to create physical distance between yourself and the threat. Seek Immediate Cover: Place large, dense physical barriers—such as vehicles, concrete walls, or pillars—between yourself and the suspect to shield against potential gunfire.

Place large, dense physical barriers—such as vehicles, concrete walls, or pillars—between yourself and the suspect to shield against potential gunfire. Evacuate the Area: If there is a safe path of escape out of the suspect’s line of sight, leave the immediate area immediately and move toward a well-lit, crowded space.

If there is a safe path of escape out of the suspect’s line of sight, leave the immediate area immediately and move toward a well-lit, crowded space. Call 911 with Specific Details: As soon as you reach a secure location, call emergency services. Provide the dispatcher with the suspect’s physical description, clothing, direction of travel, and detailed v

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