New Irvine ordinance aims to save small grocery jobs after stores are acquired

Irvine leaders are considering a local Grocery Worker Retention Ordinance to protect employees at smaller retail food locations when ownership changes hands. Introduced by Councilmember Kathleen Treseder, this proposed measure specifically targets smaller-footprint stores under 15,000 square feet that employ more than 300 people nationwide, bridging a major gap left by California’s state-level labor protections.

The decision comes amid a major unionization campaign by Mother’s Market employees. Dozens of local workers and labor allies from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324 are staging a mass turnout at the Irvine City Council meeting to advocate for the ordinance. Under the proposed framework, new store operators would face thousands of dollars in penalties per employee if they fail to retain workers or terminate them without just cause during a 90-day transitional window.

Closing the Small Grocery Store Loophole

California’s existing Protect Grocery Workers Jobs Act (AB 647) already requires grocery employers to offer a 90-day transitional retention period to eligible employees when a business changes ownership. However, that law contains a critical limitation: it applies only to large grocery stores that exceed 15,000 square feet.

As real estate and consumer habits shift, modern supermarkets are increasingly developing smaller boutique and specialized neighborhood retail spaces. Irvine’s local ordinance is crafted to catch these smaller-footprint entities. Proponents argue that the city has a vested health and safety interest in keeping experienced staff who understand food handling regulations and proper sanitation procedures.

Private Equity Fears Fuel Union Campaign

The push for the local ordinance is deeply intertwined with a union drive across seven of the 12 Mother’s Market locations in Southern California. Formerly a localized Orange County staple, Mother’s Market was acquired by the private equity firm Mill Road Capital in 2016. Because private equity firms traditionally liquidate or sell off their corporate portfolio companies within a 5-to-7-year window, labor leaders emphasize that a major business sale is overdue.

Absent structural retention rules, employees face extreme vulnerability during corporate mergers. Union organizers are also sounding the alarm that an unmitigated corporate sale could be leveraged as a tool to disrupt active worker organizing. Tension is already high among the workforce following the recent suspension of 15 union-supporting workers at the nearby Mother’s Market in Costa Mesa, a dispute that remains unresolved.

Orange County Labor Trends and Similar Local Laws

While Irvine is taking the lead on this specific small-store retention measure, cities throughout Orange County are increasingly stepping in to pass specialized retail and grocery labor laws. Labor trends in the region show a growing local intervention in supermarket operations:

Self-Checkout Regulations: Nearby cities like Costa Mesa and Santa Ana have actively moved to pass ordinances requiring supermarkets and retail pharmacies to staff their self-checkout lanes to combat retail theft and protect labor hours. Anaheim has similarly debated grocery self-checkout staffing rules.

Nearby cities like Costa Mesa and Santa Ana have actively moved to pass ordinances requiring supermarkets and retail pharmacies to staff their self-checkout lanes to combat retail theft and protect labor hours. Anaheim has similarly debated grocery self-checkout staffing rules. Hazard Pay Precedents: Irvine previously pioneered regional grocery protections when it became the first city in Orange County to mandate short-term premium “hero pay” for grocery workers during economic and public health disruptions, a trend later matched by Santa Ana.

Irvine previously pioneered regional grocery protections when it became the first city in Orange County to mandate short-term premium “hero pay” for grocery workers during economic and public health disruptions, a trend later matched by Santa Ana. Local Fines: Irvine’s proposal establishes distinct local enforcement mechanisms. Violators would face initial fines of $1,000 per worker, along with an ongoing penalty of $250 per day for each employee terminated prematurely without cause.

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