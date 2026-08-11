18-year-old arrested for fatal DUI crash that killed 60-year-old pedestrian in south OC

A tragic collision over the weekend has claimed the life of a local resident and left an 18-year-old facing severe criminal charges. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported that on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at approximately 9:19 p.m., deputies responded to a major traffic collision near the intersection of Pacific Crest Drive and Glenwood Drive in Mission Viejo.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located Duo Ying Liang, a 60-year-old female resident of Mission Viejo, suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries on the roadway.

The Orange County Fire Authority quickly transported Liang to a local area trauma center. Despite intensive medical efforts, she succumbed to her severe injuries the following day, Sunday, August 9.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Caleb Thomas Baeza, 18, also of Mission Viejo, was evaluated at the scene and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was subsequently booked into the Orange County Jail. The Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the factors leading up to the crash.

Expected Legal Charges for the Driver

Because the collision resulted in a fatality, the legal consequences for Caleb Thomas Baeza will escalate far beyond a standard driving under the influence offense. Under California law, the driver is likely to face the following criminal charges:

Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated : Charged under California Penal Code Section 191.5(a), this felony applies when a driver operating a vehicle under the influence acts with gross negligence, resulting in a fatality. It carries a state prison sentence of up to 4, 6, or 10 years.

: Charged under California Penal Code Section 191.5(a), this felony applies when a driver operating a vehicle under the influence acts with gross negligence, resulting in a fatality. It carries a state prison sentence of up to 4, 6, or 10 years. DUI Causing Injury/Death : Charged under California Vehicle Code Section 23153, which covers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and committing an illegal act or neglecting a duty that causes bodily injury or death to another person.

: Charged under California Vehicle Code Section 23153, which covers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and committing an illegal act or neglecting a duty that causes bodily injury or death to another person. Watson Murder (Implied Malice Murder): If the prosecution uncovers a prior DUI conviction or evidence that the driver attended a licensed DUI education course—thereby establishing advanced knowledge of the fatal risks of impaired driving—charges can be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Repercussions for the Family and Insurance Impacts

Because the driver is 18 years old, they are legally considered an adult in the state of California. This status significantly shifts the legal dynamics regarding parental liability and insurance policies:

Parental Liability Limits : California’s strict parental responsibility laws generally apply to minors under the age of 18. Because the driver is an adult, his parents cannot be held automatically or vicariously liable for his criminal actions or civil negligence simply due to their parental status.

: California’s strict parental responsibility laws generally apply to minors under the age of 18. Because the driver is an adult, his parents cannot be held automatically or vicariously liable for his criminal actions or civil negligence simply due to their parental status. Negligent Entrustment Exception : A family could still face civil liability if they knowingly loaned a vehicle to an adult child whom they knew to be unfit, unlicensed, or under the influence at the time.

: A family could still face civil liability if they knowingly loaned a vehicle to an adult child whom they knew to be unfit, unlicensed, or under the influence at the time. Severe Insurance Rate Adjustments : If the 18-year-old was driving a family vehicle or listed on a joint family insurance policy, the policy’s premium will face an astronomical surge. Most auto insurers will immediately drop the driver from the policy entirely or cancel the family plan upon a felony DUI conviction.

: If the 18-year-old was driving a family vehicle or listed on a joint family insurance policy, the policy’s premium will face an astronomical surge. Most auto insurers will immediately drop the driver from the policy entirely or cancel the family plan upon a felony DUI conviction. Civil Subrogation and Coverage Gaps: While liability coverage may pay out up to policy limits to the victim’s estate, many insurance policies contain intentional act or criminal conduct exclusions that can complicate coverage, exposing personal assets to civil wrongful death lawsuits if the driver has independent wealth or co-owns the property.

Orange County DUI and Pedestrian Crash Data

This fatal incident highlights an ongoing traffic safety crisis across southern California. Data provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and local collision records underline the dangers present on regional roads:

Pedestrian Vulnerability : Orange County averages roughly 754 pedestrian accidents resulting in injury or death annually. In almost half of all reported pedestrian crashes, substance impairment by either the motorist or the pedestrian is a documented factor.

: Orange County averages roughly 754 pedestrian accidents resulting in injury or death annually. In almost half of all reported pedestrian crashes, substance impairment by either the motorist or the pedestrian is a documented factor. Impaired Driving Spike : Despite continuous public awareness campaigns, DUI crashes remain heavily concentrated during weekend nighttime hours. Alcohol use and driver age continue to rank among the top contributing elements to fatal collisions in suburban residential areas like Mission Viejo.

: Despite continuous public awareness campaigns, DUI crashes remain heavily concentrated during weekend nighttime hours. Alcohol use and driver age continue to rank among the top contributing elements to fatal collisions in suburban residential areas like Mission Viejo. Local Intersection History: While the residential junction of Pacific Crest Drive and Glenwood Drive does not rank on Orange County’s list of historically hazardous intersections—such as high-density corridors in Anaheim or Santa Ana—suburban streets with wide lanes frequently suffer from unrecorded speeding issues that lower driver reaction times at night.

Critical Safety Steps for Pedestrians

To mitigate risks when walking near residential or major arterial roads, pedestrians should actively practice defensive habits to protect themselves from unpredictable or impaired drivers:

Maximize Nighttime Visibility : Always wear bright, reflective clothing or carry a flashlight/active phone light when walking after dusk to remain visible to oncoming headlights.

: Always wear bright, reflective clothing or carry a flashlight/active phone light when walking after dusk to remain visible to oncoming headlights. Utilize Designated Crosswalks : Avoid jaywalking or crossing mid-block; instead, use marked crosswalks or controlled intersections where drivers expect foot traffic.

: Avoid jaywalking or crossing mid-block; instead, use marked crosswalks or controlled intersections where drivers expect foot traffic. Maintain Situational Awareness : Keep electronic distractions to a minimum by avoiding cell phone use or keeping headphones out while actively crossing intersections.

: Keep electronic distractions to a minimum by avoiding cell phone use or keeping headphones out while actively crossing intersections. Make Eye Contact with Drivers: Never assume a vehicle will stop or that a driver sees you simply because you have the right-of-way. Wait for a complete stop and look directly at the driver before stepping off the curb.

The investigation remains highly active. Authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or possesses relevant dashboard camera footage to contact the Major Accident Investigation Team at (949) 425-1860. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or via the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Portal.

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