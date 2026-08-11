Here’s what’s happening during the final week of the Orange County Fair from Aug. 12 – 16

Summer is flying by, and this week marks your absolute last chance to experience the legendary rides, exhibits, and mouth-watering food of the 2026 OC Fair. Celebrating its landmark 135th anniversary during America’s 250th summer celebration, this year’s theme, “Your Adventure Awaits,” is wrapping up with an unforgettable lineup of events.

If you want to squeeze out every drop of summer fun, head over to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa before the gates close for good on August 16.

Whether you are looking for local family activities in Orange County, live music under the stars, or adrenaline-pumping action, the final week has it all. To help you plan your ultimate fair finale, we have gathered all the essential details on tickets, concerts, events, and budget-friendly deals.

Big Savings on Tickets and Food

Attending the fair does not have to break the bank. You can take advantage of these special final-week promotions to maximize your fun while minimizing costs:

Smart Start $11 Admission : Available Wednesday and Thursday (through August 13) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This deal requires an advance online purchase, so buy early to save.

: Available Wednesday and Thursday (through August 13) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This deal requires an advance online purchase, so buy early to save. $5 Taste of Fair : Sample smaller portions of over 90 fair-favorite food and beverage items for just $5 each, available daily until 5 p.m.

: Sample smaller portions of over 90 fair-favorite food and beverage items for just $5 each, available daily until 5 p.m. Unlimited Ride Wristbands: Purchase online for $55 to get unlimited carnival rides on Wednesday and Thursday. Wristbands must be redeemed by 5 p.m. and are valid for riding until 8 p.m.

Standard daily admission rates are $13 on weekdays and $18 on weekends for adults. Tickets for youth aged 6 to 12 are $9 daily, seniors aged 65 and older are $10 daily, and children aged 5 and under get in for free. General parking at the venue is $15.

Live Music at the Toyota Summer Concert Series

A warm summer night at the Pacific Amphitheatre is the quintessential Southern California experience. Best of all, every concert ticket purchased includes same-day admission to the OC Fair. Take a look at the star-studded main stage lineup for the final week:

Wednesday, Aug. 12 : AJR with The Happy Fits & Avery Cochrane (7:30 p.m.)

: AJR with The Happy Fits & Avery Cochrane (7:30 p.m.) Thursday, Aug. 13 : Dwight Yoakam with Los Hermanos Mendoza (7:00 p.m.)

: Dwight Yoakam with Los Hermanos Mendoza (7:00 p.m.) Friday, Aug. 14 : The Head and The Heart with Wilderado (7:30 p.m.)

: The Head and The Heart with Wilderado (7:30 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 15 : Colbie Caillat & Mitchell Tenpenny (6:30 p.m.)

: Colbie Caillat & Mitchell Tenpenny (6:30 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 16: Steel Pulse with Long Beach Dub Allstars, Eli-Mac, and Common Sense (5:20 p.m.)

Free Tribute Concerts at The Hangar

If you love singing along to classic hits, head over to The Hangar. These performances are entirely free with your paid fair admission, making them a fantastic value for music lovers:

Aug. 12 & 13 : 24K Magic (The #1 Bruno Mars Tribute) at 8:15 p.m.

: 24K Magic (The #1 Bruno Mars Tribute) at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 : Bee Gees Gold (A Tribute to The Bee Gees) at 8:15 p.m.

: Bee Gees Gold (A Tribute to The Bee Gees) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 : No Duh (The Ultimate Tribute to No Doubt) at 8:15 p.m.

: No Duh (The Ultimate Tribute to No Doubt) at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Swift Nation (The #1 Unofficial Taylor Sing-Along Tribute) at 8:15 p.m.

Demolition Derbys at the Action Sports Arena

For high-flying, metal-crunching action, the Action Sports Arena is the place to be. Every night features a unique twist on the classic smash-em-up derby format, with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, Aug. 12 : Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby

: Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby Thursday, Aug. 13 : Minivan Demolition Derby

: Minivan Demolition Derby Friday, Aug. 14 : Team Mini Car Demolition Derby

: Team Mini Car Demolition Derby Saturday, Aug. 15 : Orange Crush Demolition Derby

: Orange Crush Demolition Derby Sunday, Aug. 16: Emergency Pursuit Demolition Derby

Must-See Exhibits and Attractions

Beyond the rides and music, the fairgrounds are packed with daily entertainment and interactive exhibits for all ages. Animal lovers can visit the Great American Petting Farm and Centennial Farm, or check out the final-week animal features, including Tanaka Farms, live goat milking demonstrations, Urban Chickens, and the Friesian Horse Club of Southern CA. The crowd-favorite All-Alaskan Racing Pigs will also be competing throughout the week.

If you are looking for culture and unique experiences, walk through the “REWIND: A VHS Comeback” exhibit to indulge in some pop-culture nostalgia. Adults can seek out the fair’s secret speakeasy-style bars for a hidden retreat, or enjoy craft cocktails at “The Art of the Pour” tasting experiences on August 14 and 16.

Doors open daily at 11 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The historic 2026 season officially concludes on Sunday, August 16. For up-to-date ticket information, competition results, and complete event details, make sure to visit the official website at ocfair.com.

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