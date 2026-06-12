International fugitive wanted for O.C. murder captured in Laos and returned to California for trial

An eight-year international manhunt has ended with the capture of a South Korean national accused of orchestrating a botched murder-for-hire plot and later executing a second man. Myung Jin Kim, 31, was apprehended by Laotian authorities for immigration violations in late May after being caught using fraudulent travel documents. He was flown back to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, June 9, 2026, marking the first time a wanted fugitive has been successfully returned from Laos to the United States.

The successful return is part of an aggressive, six-month streak of international operations. Since January 2026, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office have located and extradited seven international fugitives wanted for violent crimes. Kim was booked into the Anaheim Police Department jail before being transferred to the San José Police Department on June 10, 2026, to face his first round of legal prosecution.

The Full Details of the Suspect’s Crimes

Kim’s trail of violence spans two California counties and involves multiple severe allegations:

The 2016 San José Murder-for-Hire: On June 27, 2016, Kim allegedly orchestrated an ambush killing in a San José residential neighborhood. He hired a hitman to kill a specific target, but the hitman mistakenly ambushed and shot the wrong person inside a vehicle. Investigators later discovered Kim attempted to pay the hitman a second time to execute the original target.

On June 27, 2016, Kim allegedly orchestrated an ambush killing in a San José residential neighborhood. He hired a hitman to kill a specific target, but the hitman mistakenly ambushed and shot the wrong person inside a vehicle. Investigators later discovered Kim attempted to pay the hitman a second time to execute the original target. The 2018 Westminster Execution: While out on bail for Orange County charges—including drug dealing, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing metal-piercing ammunition—Kim met with his friend, 26-year-old Christopher Kim, on September 5, 2018. Following an argument over money in a Westminster CVS parking lot, Kim allegedly shot his friend six times in front of the victim’s girlfriend before fleeing the country.

Warrants for his arrest were issued in 2018 for the Westminster murder and in 2020 for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder regarding the San José plot. Investigators finally tracked him to Laos in December 2025, paving the way for his recent capture.

The Legal Penalties and Potential Sentence

Kim will be prosecuted in Santa Clara County for the 2016 crimes before being transferred to Orange County to stand trial for the 2018 murder. Given the severity of the charges across both jurisdictions, Kim faces an exceptionally heavy prison sentence if convicted.

Under California law, the potential penalties for his alleged crimes include:

Life Without the Possibility of Parole or the Death Penalty: First-degree murder charges carry a standard sentence of 25 years to life. However, because Kim is accused of multiple murders, a jury could find him guilty under “special circumstances” for multiple murders, making him eligible for life without parole.

First-degree murder charges carry a standard sentence of 25 years to life. However, because Kim is accused of multiple murders, a jury could find him guilty under “special circumstances” for multiple murders, making him eligible for life without parole. Conspiracy to Commit Murder: Orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot carries the exact same penalty as first-degree murder, adding another potential sentence of 25 years to life.

Orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot carries the exact same penalty as first-degree murder, adding another potential sentence of 25 years to life. Attempted Murder: The subsequent attempt on the original target’s life carries a sentence of 5 to 9 years, which can be extended to life with the possibility of parole if premeditation is proven.

The subsequent attempt on the original target’s life carries a sentence of 5 to 9 years, which can be extended to life with the possibility of parole if premeditation is proven. Firearm Enhancements: California law mandates severe consecutive sentence enhancements (such as an extra 25 years to life) for personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

California law mandates severe consecutive sentence enhancements (such as an extra 25 years to life) for personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. Bail and Weapons Violations: Kim faces additional consecutive prison time for committing a felony while out on bail, alongside his original charges for drug dealing and possession of metal-piercing ammunition.

Because California allows sentences for distinct crimes committed years apart to be served consecutively, Myung Kim is highly likely to face multiple consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, ensuring he spends the remainder of his life in a maximum-security state prison.

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