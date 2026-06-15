Teen dead following domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting in Santa Ana

Police officers responded to an apartment in the 3400 block of S. Main Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

A resident reported that his girlfriend’s teenage son was under the influence, destroying property, and had stabbed him with a knife, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, at approximately 10:26 p.m., Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a family disturbance at a residence located at 3400 S. Main Street.

Officers responded and encountered the reporting party outside the apartment suffering from a stab wound.

He told officers he had been stabbed by his girlfriend’s teenage son, who remained inside the apartment, was believed to be under the influence, and was vandalizing property.

Officers could hear an argument between the suspect and his mother from inside the residence. They forced open the apartment door and made contact with the suspect, who remained armed with a knife. During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and pronounced the suspect deceased. Investigators recovered a knife at the scene. Both the reporting party and the suspect’s mother sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated. The involved officers were not injured during this incident.

As with all officer-involved shootings, independent investigations are being conducted by the Santa Ana Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division, Homicide Unit, and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Homicide Detectives are requesting to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Potential Criminal Charges for the Family

While the teenage suspect is deceased, family members or adults present in the home could face legal scrutiny depending on the full investigation:

Child Endangerment (PC 273a): Adults could face charges if they knowingly permitted a minor to consume dangerous substances or remain in a hazardous environment.

Adults could face charges if they knowingly permitted a minor to consume dangerous substances or remain in a hazardous environment. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (PC 272): This applies if an adult provided intoxicating substances to the teen or encouraged destructive behavior.

This applies if an adult provided intoxicating substances to the teen or encouraged destructive behavior. Accessory After the Fact or Obstructing Justice: Family members could face charges if they alter the crime scene or withhold evidence from investigators.

De-Escalation Strategies for Families in Crisis

To prevent volatile domestic situations from escalating into fatal police encounters, families can utilize these alternative strategies:

Utilize Mobile Crisis Teams: Request a psychiatric emergency screening team or mobile crisis unit instead of standard law enforcement when mental health or substance abuse is the primary trigger.

Request a psychiatric emergency screening team or mobile crisis unit instead of standard law enforcement when mental health or substance abuse is the primary trigger. Request CIT Officers: If calling 911 is unavoidable, explicitly ask dispatch for Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers trained in de-escalation and mental health crises.

If calling 911 is unavoidable, explicitly ask dispatch for Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers trained in de-escalation and mental health crises. Secure All Weapons: Keep household knives, firearms, and tools locked away securely if a family member has a history of violent outbursts or substance abuse.

Keep household knives, firearms, and tools locked away securely if a family member has a history of violent outbursts or substance abuse. Create a Safety Exit Plan: Establish a clear exit route for family members to leave the dwelling safely and wait for help outside rather than trapping themselves inside with an armed individual.

Establish a clear exit route for family members to leave the dwelling safely and wait for help outside rather than trapping themselves inside with an armed individual. Intervene Early: Connect struggling teens with community behavioral health resources, substance rehabilitation programs, or social services before behavior turns criminal.

Emergency Mental Health and Crisis Resources

If you are experiencing a crisis or need immediate support, the following resources provide direct assistance over the phone or via text:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 . This is a free, confidential, 24/7 hotline that connects callers directly to trained crisis counselors. You can request a counselor specializing in youth or mental health crises.

Call or text . This is a free, confidential, 24/7 hotline that connects callers directly to trained crisis counselors. You can request a counselor specializing in youth or mental health crises. OC Links Behavioral Health Line: Call or text (855) 625-4657 . Run by the Orange County Health Care Agency, this 24/7 service provides immediate screening and connects residents to local behavioral health services, including mobile crisis assessment teams.

Call or text . Run by the Orange County Health Care Agency, this 24/7 service provides immediate screening and connects residents to local behavioral health services, including mobile crisis assessment teams. The Trevor Project: Call (866) 488-7386 or text START to 678-678 . This provides 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention services specifically for LGBTQ+ young people.

Call or text . This provides 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention services specifically for LGBTQ+ young people. Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 . This connects users to a live, trained crisis counselor 24/7 for free support over text message.

Text . This connects users to a live, trained crisis counselor 24/7 for free support over text message. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline: Call (800) 662-4357. This is a free, confidential, 24/7 information service that provides referrals.

California Laws Regarding Juvenile Substance Abuse

California law addresses juvenile substance abuse primarily through rehabilitation and treatment rather than immediate adult criminal penalties, though serious legal frameworks still govern these situations:

Juvenile Drug Court and Diversion Programs (Welfare and Institutions Code Section 654): California policy prioritizes rehabilitation over incarceration for minors. First-time or non-violent juvenile drug offenders are frequently routed into diversion programs or juvenile drug courts, which mandate counseling, drug education, and community service instead of formal detention.

California policy prioritizes rehabilitation over incarceration for minors. First-time or non-violent juvenile drug offenders are frequently routed into diversion programs or juvenile drug courts, which mandate counseling, drug education, and community service instead of formal detention. Possession of Controlled Substances by a Minor (Health and Safety Code Section 11350): Possessing illegal narcotics is generally treated as a misdemeanor for juveniles. Rather than serving jail time, minors typically face juvenile court intervention, mandatory probation, substance abuse counseling, and potential suspension of their driver’s license.

Possessing illegal narcotics is generally treated as a misdemeanor for juveniles. Rather than serving jail time, minors typically face juvenile court intervention, mandatory probation, substance abuse counseling, and potential suspension of their driver’s license. Underage Drinking and Public Intoxication (Business and Professions Code Section 25662 / Penal Code Section 647(f)): It is illegal for a minor to possess alcohol in a public place. Being under the influence in public to the point of being unable to care for one’s safety can result in a misdemeanor charge in juvenile court, resulting in community service and mandatory alcohol education programs.

It is illegal for a minor to possess alcohol in a public place. Being under the influence in public to the point of being unable to care for one’s safety can result in a misdemeanor charge in juvenile court, resulting in community service and mandatory alcohol education programs. Adult Criminal Liability for Providing Substances (Health and Safety Code Section 11353): Any adult who furnishes, sells, or gives controlled substances to a minor faces severe felony charges. This carries mandatory state prison sentences, as the law heavily penalizes adults who contribute to juvenile addiction or delinquency

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