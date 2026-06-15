O.C. deputies arrest juvenile with stolen handgun in Anaheim gang investigation

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) North Operations deputies recently arrested a juvenile in an unincorporated area of Anaheim after a vandalism investigation uncovered a loaded, out-of-state stolen firearm and ammunition.

Deputies patrolling the area—which is known for ongoing gang activity—initially contacted two juveniles after spotting fresh graffiti and evidence of property destruction.

A subsequent search of a vehicle tied to one of the minors revealed the weapon alongside various graffiti-related tools.

One juvenile was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall, while the incident prompted law enforcement to issue a stern warning to local parents regarding gang prevention.

Potential Criminal Charges for the Suspects

The juvenile arrested during this operation faces several severe criminal allegations under the California Penal Code. Depending on the ongoing investigation and prior history, prosecutors may file the following charges:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (PC 25850): It is illegal to carry a loaded gun in a vehicle or public street.

It is illegal to carry a loaded gun in a vehicle or public street. Minor in Possession of a Handgun (PC 29610): California law strictly prohibits minors from possessing concealable firearms.

California law strictly prohibits minors from possessing concealable firearms. Receiving Stolen Property (PC 496): The firearm was actively tracked and confirmed stolen from another state.

The firearm was actively tracked and confirmed stolen from another state. Vandalism (PC 594): Deputies caught the minors with fresh graffiti and physical evidence of property defacement.

Deputies caught the minors with fresh graffiti and physical evidence of property defacement. Criminal Street Gang Enhancement (PC 186.22): If the crimes were committed for the benefit of a gang, prosecutors can add enhancements that significantly increase detention terms.

Potential Liabilities Facing the Suspects’ Families

The legal ramifications of this arrest extend directly to the parents and guardians of the minors involved. Under California law, families can face severe financial and civil liabilities for the actions of their children.

Civil Liability for Vandalism (Civil Code 1714.1): Parents are strictly liable for any willful misconduct of a minor that results in injury or property damage, including graffiti cleanup costs, up to $25,000 per incident.

Parents are strictly liable for any willful misconduct of a minor that results in injury or property damage, including graffiti cleanup costs, up to $25,000 per incident. Criminal Liability for Firearm Access (PC 25100): If a parent or guardian owned the vehicle or weapon and allowed a minor access to a loaded firearm, they can be charged with criminal negligent storage.

If a parent or guardian owned the vehicle or weapon and allowed a minor access to a loaded firearm, they can be charged with criminal negligent storage. Parental Diversion and Court Costs: Families may be financially responsible for the costs of juvenile detention, electronic monitoring, and court-mandated restitution to victims.

In response to the incident, OCSD is urging parents to look for early warning signs of gang involvement, such as sudden behavioral shifts, new peer groups, gang-related clothing, or unexplained possession of graffiti tools and weapons. The department directs concerned families to contact the Orange County Gang Reduction and Intervention Partnership (GRIP) at OCGRIP.org for support, counseling, and community resources aimed at keeping local youth safe.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related