Orange County man arrested for murder after fatal courtyard vehicle strike

The Orange Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Abrahan Perez following a fatal intentional vehicle strike that left one man dead late Saturday evening.

On June 13, 2026, at approximately 10:28 p.m., police officers responded to reports of a physical altercation in the 600 block of South Fashion Park.

Witnesses reported that a fight broke out in the area, but Perez fled the scene in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

According to investigators, the situation escalated dramatically when Perez returned to the scene a short time later. Authorities state that Perez intentionally drove his vehicle onto a courtyard area directly in front of an apartment complex. He then accelerated toward an adult male victim who was standing in the courtyard. The vehicle struck the victim at a high rate of speed, causing catastrophic injuries.

First responders rushed the critically injured victim to a local trauma center. Despite lifesaving efforts by medical staff, he was later pronounced deceased. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld by authorities pending the notification of his next of kin, and an official release will be provided by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Following the collision, officers located Perez and took him into custody without further incident. Based on the preliminary investigation and evidence gathered at the scene, detectives are booking Perez into the Orange County Jail on severe criminal charges, which include:

Homicide / Murder

The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine the motive behind the initial altercation and the subsequent targeted attack. Local residents with any cell phone footage, surveillance video, or additional information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Orange Police Department.

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