No charges for north OC officers in 2023 fatal shooting

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially cleared Fullerton Police Department officers of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal February 10, 2023, shooting of 48-year-old Austin Heiselman.

Released by Attorney General Rob Bonta under AB 1506, the report found insufficient evidence to prove the officers did not act in self-defense.

What Originally Happened in the 2023 Fullerton Incident

Following an automated alert for a vehicle linked to an armed robbery, officers pursued Austin Heiselman through Fullerton. During the high-speed chase, Heiselman displayed what looked like a handgun.

After crashing near La Habra, Heiselman fled on foot and assumed a shooting stance when cornered.

Officers fired, fatally striking him. Investigators later found a blank-firing replica and an airsoft gun in his car, and records indicated he told his father he intended to commit “suicide by cop.”

Austin Heiselman

Who Was Austin Heiselman? Background and Bio

Public and legal records paint a complex picture of Austin Heiselman leading up to the events of February 2023:

Identity and Residence : Austin Heiselman was a 48-year-old resident of Whittier, California.

: Austin Heiselman was a 48-year-old resident of Whittier, California. Prior Law Enforcement Contact : At the time of the incident, Fullerton Police Department reports indicated that Heiselman had an extensive criminal record.

: At the time of the incident, Fullerton Police Department reports indicated that Heiselman had an extensive criminal record. Active Warrants : He was actively wanted by authorities in connection with an alleged armed robbery that took place one week prior in San Bernardino.

: He was actively wanted by authorities in connection with an alleged armed robbery that took place one week prior in San Bernardino. Mental Health Struggles: Behind his legal issues, Heiselman was battling profound mental health struggles and severe distress. His family was aware of his deteriorating state, as evidenced by his father’s frantic 911 calls during the pursuit, detailing that his son was actively suicidal.

The Perilous Realities of Emergency Responses

Incidents like this demonstrate the extreme danger and split-second decisions required of law enforcement:

Split-Second Threat Assessment : Officers must evaluate life-or-death threats instantly.

: Officers must evaluate life-or-death threats instantly. Deceptive Weaponry : Airsoft and replica guns are often indistinguishable from real firearms in high-stress situations.

: Airsoft and replica guns are often indistinguishable from real firearms in high-stress situations. Unpredictable Behavior: Mental health crises and suicide-by-cop scenarios introduce severe volatility.

Data on Officers Shot in California Over the Past Five Years

Nationwide data showed 308 officer-involved shooting incidents in 2023, a 15.3% increase. In California, overall use-of-force incidents have seen a general statewide decline, though specific urban areas like Los Angeles have experienced localized spikes in armed confrontations.

Mental Health Alternatives: Options for Families Beyond Calling 911

Families facing mental health emergencies can utilize non-police resources to minimize escalation risks:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline : Provides immediate access to counselors and crisis coordination.

: Provides immediate access to counselors and crisis coordination. Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) : Dispatches clinicians and social workers rather than armed personnel.

: Dispatches clinicians and social workers rather than armed personnel. Community-Led Crisis Hotlines : Organizations like NAMI offer regional support for crisis navigation.

: Organizations like NAMI offer regional support for crisis navigation. Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES): Direct transport to urgent behavioral health centers when safe.

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