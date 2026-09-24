Anaheim grandfather dies after West Nile Virus infection as California cases surge

An Anaheim grandfather, Daniel “Danny” Clavel, has died following complications from West Nile Virus, a tragic loss that comes during one of California’s most active West Nile seasons in years. Statewide surveillance shows 147 human cases and 10 fatalities so far in 2026, with Orange County among the jurisdictions reporting new infections.

This death is part of a broader pattern of severe cases across Southern California, including multiple individuals now recovering from neurological complications, paralysis, and long-term disability.

Southern Californians Currently Battling Severe West Nile Virus

Several families are seeking support as loved ones recover from life‑altering infections:

Hermosa Museum President Greg McNally — The Redondo Beach community leader spent six weeks in an induced coma and is now recovering from a severe neurological infection.

— The Redondo Beach community leader spent six weeks in an induced coma and is now recovering from a severe neurological infection. Steven Moreno of Long Beach — Hospitalized with fatigue and neurological symptoms, he is facing lost income and ongoing medical bills.

— Hospitalized with fatigue and neurological symptoms, he is facing lost income and ongoing medical bills. Dorothy Stringer of Torrance — She developed West Nile‑related encephalitis in August and is now unable to walk, requiring round‑the‑clock care.

These cases reflect the reality that while most West Nile infections are mild, about 1 in 150 people develop severe neurological disease, and about 1 in 10 of those severe cases are fatal.

West Nile Virus in California: Current Data and Trends

California is experiencing its highest West Nile activity in five years, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Key statewide metrics:

147 human cases reported so far in 2026

reported so far in 2026 10 fatalities across five counties

across five counties 623 positive dead birds detected

detected 3,544 positive mosquito samples statewide

West Nile virus has been present in California since 2003, when it first appeared in the Los Angeles region. It has since become the state’s most common and serious mosquito‑borne disease, with over 8,000 human cases and more than 400 deaths reported since its arrival.

Top Orange County Cities With West Nile Activity

Orange County vector control data shows significant mosquito infection activity this season, with several cities facing elevated risk:

Santa Ana — recurring positive birds and mosquito pools; considered a high‑risk urban zone .

— recurring positive birds and mosquito pools; considered a . Fullerton — Highest number of positive mosquito samples (39 as of late July)

— Highest number of positive mosquito samples (39 as of late July) Buena Park — Confirmed at‑risk

— Confirmed at‑risk Anaheim — Confirmed at‑risk

— Confirmed at‑risk Cypress — Listed as potentially at‑risk

Additionally, Orange County recorded 19 new positive mosquito samples in the latest statewide update.

Where West Nile Virus Came From and How It Reached California

West Nile virus was first identified in Uganda’s West Nile district in 1937. It spread globally over the following decades and reached the United States by 1999, appearing first in eastern states. Scientists believe it arrived in the Los Angeles area around 2003, likely through infected birds or mosquitoes transported via travel or shipping routes.

The virus cycles between mosquitoes and birds, especially species like crows, jays, and robins. Humans become infected when bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus.

Other Tropical Diseases Moving Into the Southwestern U.S.

Climate change is expanding the range of mosquito species capable of carrying tropical viruses, bringing new risks to Southern California:

Dengue — Locally acquired cases appeared in Pasadena in 2023, with 12 more cases across LA County the following year.

— Locally acquired cases appeared in Pasadena in 2023, with 12 more cases across LA County the following year. Chikungunya — Spread by invasive Aedes mosquitoes now established across Southern California.

— Spread by invasive Aedes mosquitoes now established across Southern California. Zika — Also carried by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite aggressively during the day.

These diseases were once considered strictly tropical, but warming temperatures and changing precipitation patterns have allowed Aedes mosquitoes to thrive in the region.

Safety Tips to Protect Yourself From West Nile Virus

Public health agencies emphasize prevention because there is no vaccine for West Nile virus. The most effective strategies focus on avoiding mosquito bites and reducing mosquito breeding sites.

Personal Protection

Use EPA‑registered insect repellent on exposed skin.

on exposed skin. Wear long sleeves and long pants , especially at dawn and dusk when Culex mosquitoes are most active.

, especially at dawn and dusk when Culex mosquitoes are most active. Ensure window and door screens are intact to keep mosquitoes out.

Home & Yard Prevention

Drain standing water weekly: buckets, plant saucers, birdbaths, clogged gutters.

weekly: buckets, plant saucers, birdbaths, clogged gutters. Maintain clean pools and spas ; neglected water becomes mosquito habitat.

; neglected water becomes mosquito habitat. Report dead birds, which help track virus activity.

Community Awareness

Follow updates from your local vector control district .

. Take extra precautions during August and September, the peak transmission months.

The Bottom Line

The Anaheim grandfather’s death underscores the seriousness of West Nile virus during a year of unusually high activity across California. With multiple severe cases emerging in Southern California and climate‑driven mosquito expansion introducing new tropical diseases, residents should stay vigilant, eliminate standing water, and protect themselves from mosquito bites.

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