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Crime Restaurants Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana Police seek shirtless tattooed suspect who assaulted fast‑food worker

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 23, 2026

Santa Ana Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who violently assaulted a fast‑food employee after refusing to leave the restaurant.

Detectives released surveillance images showing the shirtless suspect, described as a white male, 6’2”, about 220 pounds, with a large chest tattoo, shorts, sunglasses and a small dog.

What Happened Inside the Restaurant

According to investigators, the suspect entered the business with his dog and asked for water. The employee told him he could not remain inside without a shirt but offered to bring water outside for the dog. The suspect became argumentative, then escalated the situation by grabbing the employee by the shirt, pulling him across the counter and shoving him into a cart, causing injuries. He then walked behind the counter and kicked a sign across the restaurant, nearly striking customers.

Likely Criminal Charges and Sentencing Exposure

Based on the reported conduct, the suspect is likely facing multiple California felony and misdemeanor charges:

  • Assault and battery — For grabbing, pulling and injuring the employee. Battery causing injury can be charged under Penal Code § 243(d), a “wobbler” punishable by up to 4 years in state prison.
  • Assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury — Pulling someone over a counter and shoving them into equipment can qualify. This carries up to 4 years in prison.
  • Criminal threats — If verbal threats accompanied the physical aggression.
  • Vandalism — Kicking and damaging store property.
  • Disturbing the peace — For causing a public disturbance affecting customers.

If charged with the above combination, the suspect could face 5–8 years of exposure, depending on injuries, prior criminal history and whether prosecutors pursue felony enhancements for workplace violence.

Why Someone Would Behave This Way

Incidents like this often stem from:

  • Impulse‑driven aggression — Individuals who react violently when confronted with rules or boundaries.
  • Substance use — Alcohol or drugs can dramatically increase agitation and reduce inhibition.
  • Mental‑health instability — Untreated conditions can lead to unpredictable confrontations.
  • Entitlement and hostility toward service workers — A growing trend where customers lash out at employees enforcing basic policies.

Workplace Violence Against Restaurant Workers: U.S. Data

Workplace violence in restaurants has risen sharply nationwide:

  • The National Restaurant Association reports over 60% of restaurant workers have experienced verbal or physical aggression from customers.
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes assaults against food‑service workers increased more than 40% over the past decade.
  • Fast‑food locations see disproportionately higher incidents due to late hours, high customer volume and enforcement of rules such as dress code, loitering and payment disputes.

Orange County agencies have also documented a steady increase in customer‑initiated assaults, with Santa Ana, Anaheim and Garden Grove reporting dozens of cases annually involving employees pulled, punched, shoved or threatened.

What Restaurants Can Do to Reduce These Incidents

Restaurants can take several proactive steps to protect staff:

  • Employee de‑escalation training — Teaching workers how to set boundaries safely and disengage from escalating customers.
  • Clear signage — Posting rules about shirts, pets, loitering and conduct reduces confrontation.
  • Physical layout adjustments — Barriers, higher counters and controlled access points reduce opportunities for physical contact.
  • Security cameras and panic buttons — Visible surveillance deters aggression and helps investigators identify suspects.
  • On‑call security or roving patrols — Particularly for high‑volume or late‑night locations.

Community Impact and Call for Information

Incidents like this undermine employee safety, disrupt business operations and create fear among customers. Santa Ana police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Police Investigative Specialist Rodriguez at 714‑245‑8403 or CRodriguez20@santa-ana.org.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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