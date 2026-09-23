Wed. Sep 23rd, 2026
Churches and Religion Civic Affairs Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD mourns Chaplain Bob Keller, Air Force Veteran and longtime law‑enforcement minister

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 23, 2026

The Santa Ana Police Department announced the death of Chaplain Robert “Bob” Keller, who passed away on September 22, 2026. Keller served SAPD since 2019 and was widely known for his ministry work, his Air Force service, and his long chaplaincy career supporting law‑enforcement families.

Keller’s background is well‑documented through his ministry organization and professional history. He and his wife Jane founded In Pursuit Ministries of California, a law‑enforcement‑focused Christian ministry. They previously served as chaplains for the Pomona Police Department for 16 years, providing spiritual support, ride‑alongs, death notifications, suicide‑call response, Bible studies, and chaplaincy training.

Keller was also a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving six years as a hydraulic technician working on F‑100s, A‑7s, and C‑130E aircraft.

Keller earned a B.A. degree in Theology at Louisiana Baptist University and he also completed the Institute of Christian Service at Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC.

What Police Chaplains Do

Police chaplains provide confidential, faith‑based and emotional support to officers, civilian staff, and families. Their duties typically include:

  • Spiritual support — prayer, counseling, and guidance during crises.
  • Critical‑incident response — assisting officers during traumatic events, death notifications, and suicide calls.
  • Wellness support — helping officers cope with stress, depression, addiction, and family strain.
  • Community engagement — attending public events, building trust between police and residents.
  • Training and mentorship — teaching chaplaincy principles and supporting new chaplains.

These functions are documented extensively in Keller’s ministry materials and Pomona PD chaplaincy descriptions.

Cities Near Santa Ana That Have Police Chaplains

Many Orange County and Southern California agencies maintain chaplain programs. Based on available public records and chaplaincy listings, nearby cities with police chaplains include:

  • Anaheim
  • Garden Grove
  • Irvine
  • Orange
  • Tustin
  • Costa Mesa

Benefits of Having a Police Chaplain

Law‑enforcement chaplaincy programs provide measurable benefits:

  • Officer mental‑health support — chaplains help reduce stress and provide confidential counseling.
  • Improved morale — officers often report higher morale when chaplains are present during difficult calls.
  • Reduced burnout — chaplains assist officers dealing with trauma, grief, and cumulative stress.
  • Family support — chaplains help spouses and children navigate the pressures of police work.
  • Community trust — chaplains serve as bridges between police and residents.

Keller’s ministry highlights the severe stressors officers face: high divorce rates, suicide risk, and health impacts, underscoring why chaplains are “worth their weight in gold.”

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Gangs Guns OCDA Orange Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana woman pleads guilty in deadly gang‑related drive‑by shooting that killed a mother of three

Sep 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Restaurants Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana Police seek shirtless tattooed suspect who assaulted fast‑food worker

Sep 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Gardening Non-Profits Parks and Recreation Santa Ana Soccer Sports Youth Activities

New outdoor complex delivers sports, gardening, and safe recreation to Santa Ana kids

Sep 21, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Business Emergencies Orange County Weather

OC restoration company named SERVPRO’s national “Franchise of the Year”

Sep 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Gangs Guns OCDA Orange Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana woman pleads guilty in deadly gang‑related drive‑by shooting that killed a mother of three

Sep 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Restaurants Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana Police seek shirtless tattooed suspect who assaulted fast‑food worker

Sep 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Bicycles and E-Bikes Crime Motorcycles Seal Beach

Juvenile on illegal e‑moto arrested after felony evading in coastal OC

Sep 23, 2026 Art Pedroza