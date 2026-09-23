The SAPD mourns Chaplain Bob Keller, Air Force Veteran and longtime law‑enforcement minister

The Santa Ana Police Department announced the death of Chaplain Robert “Bob” Keller, who passed away on September 22, 2026. Keller served SAPD since 2019 and was widely known for his ministry work, his Air Force service, and his long chaplaincy career supporting law‑enforcement families.

Keller’s background is well‑documented through his ministry organization and professional history. He and his wife Jane founded In Pursuit Ministries of California, a law‑enforcement‑focused Christian ministry. They previously served as chaplains for the Pomona Police Department for 16 years, providing spiritual support, ride‑alongs, death notifications, suicide‑call response, Bible studies, and chaplaincy training.

Keller was also a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving six years as a hydraulic technician working on F‑100s, A‑7s, and C‑130E aircraft.

Keller earned a B.A. degree in Theology at Louisiana Baptist University and he also completed the Institute of Christian Service at Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC.

What Police Chaplains Do

Police chaplains provide confidential, faith‑based and emotional support to officers, civilian staff, and families. Their duties typically include:

Spiritual support — prayer, counseling, and guidance during crises.

— prayer, counseling, and guidance during crises. Critical‑incident response — assisting officers during traumatic events, death notifications, and suicide calls.

— assisting officers during traumatic events, death notifications, and suicide calls. Wellness support — helping officers cope with stress, depression, addiction, and family strain.

— helping officers cope with stress, depression, addiction, and family strain. Community engagement — attending public events, building trust between police and residents.

— attending public events, building trust between police and residents. Training and mentorship — teaching chaplaincy principles and supporting new chaplains.

These functions are documented extensively in Keller’s ministry materials and Pomona PD chaplaincy descriptions.

Cities Near Santa Ana That Have Police Chaplains

Many Orange County and Southern California agencies maintain chaplain programs. Based on available public records and chaplaincy listings, nearby cities with police chaplains include:

Anaheim

Garden Grove

Irvine

Orange

Tustin

Costa Mesa

Benefits of Having a Police Chaplain

Law‑enforcement chaplaincy programs provide measurable benefits:

Officer mental‑health support — chaplains help reduce stress and provide confidential counseling.

— chaplains help reduce stress and provide confidential counseling. Improved morale — officers often report higher morale when chaplains are present during difficult calls.

— officers often report higher morale when chaplains are present during difficult calls. Reduced burnout — chaplains assist officers dealing with trauma, grief, and cumulative stress.

— chaplains assist officers dealing with trauma, grief, and cumulative stress. Family support — chaplains help spouses and children navigate the pressures of police work.

— chaplains help spouses and children navigate the pressures of police work. Community trust — chaplains serve as bridges between police and residents.

Keller’s ministry highlights the severe stressors officers face: high divorce rates, suicide risk, and health impacts, underscoring why chaplains are “worth their weight in gold.”

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