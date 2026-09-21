Mon. Sep 21st, 2026
Arts and Culture Entertainment Music Non-Profits Santa Ana Youth Activities

Harvest Fall Fest at La Colmena brings families together for food, music, and cultural remembrance on Oct. 16

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 21, 2026

THRIVE Santa Ana and KOOMS will host Harvest Fall Fest: Re‑Membering on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at La Colmena, located at 1901 W. Walnut St., Santa Ana, CA.

The free community celebration invites families, youth, elders, and neighbors to welcome the fall season through culture, wellness, art, music, and collective remembrance.

Event Overview

Harvest Fall Fest is designed as a multigenerational gathering where Orange County residents can reconnect with nature, community, and cultural traditions. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring canned food or monetary donations to support ongoing community programming.

The event theme, “Re‑Membering,” reflects on the people, relationships, and traditions that helped build THRIVE Santa Ana and transform La Colmena into a community space centered on food access, art, and connection. Organizers hope the festival inspires families to honor those who came before them while imagining what they can cultivate together for the future.

Ricardo, Community Engagement Advisor for THRIVE Santa Ana, emphasized the importance of honoring community roots: “Re‑Membering is about remembering the people who came before us, the work they put into building community, and making sure that knowledge and connection continue through the next generation.”

Activities and Entertainment

Attendees can expect a full lineup of family‑friendly activities, including:

  • Guided garden walk
  • Breathwork and yoga sessions
  • Carnival games
  • Art activities and pumpkin painting
  • Local vendors and community resource booths
  • Live music featuring Francis Co., Alexis Ré, and The Sonic Disciples
  • DJ sets and a silent disco

Community Partners

Participating partners include:

  • THRIVE Santa Ana
  • KOOMS
  • The County Project
  • SOUL+LAND
  • Ana Sofia
  • Ashley B.
  • Francis Co.
  • Alexis Ré
  • The Sonic Disciples

About THRIVE Santa Ana

THRIVE Santa Ana is a community‑centered organization focused on connection, wellness, culture, food access, and empowerment. Learn more at: https://www.thrivesantaana.org.

About KOOMS

KOOMS is a creative community and cultural platform rooted in music, art, nature, and connection. Through collaborative events and creative outlets, KOOMS provides spaces for people to cultivate and create.

Social Media

  • @thrivesantaana
  • @salsa.santaana
  • @lacolmena_coop
  • @kooms.ent
  • @koomasae

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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