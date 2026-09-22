Tue. Sep 22nd, 2026
Brea Crime Los Angeles County

Brea Police arrest beauty‑supply theft suspect after $15,000 multi‑city crime spree

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 22, 2026

A woman suspected of committing a string of beauty‑supply retail thefts across Southern California — including Brea, Signal Hill, Huntington Beach, Lake Forest, Lakewood, Cypress, Sherman Oaks, Northridge, Glendora, Costa Mesa, Orange, Glendale, Simi Valley, and Tarzana — is now facing significant felony exposure after Bea Police detectives tracked her down and arrested her in Tarzana. Police say she stole more than $15,000 in merchandise during her multi‑city spree.

Charges the Suspect Is Likely Facing

Based on the total loss amount and the number of impacted jurisdictions, the suspect is likely facing multiple felony counts under California law:

  • Grand Theft — Theft over $950 is a felony. With more than $15,000 stolen, each incident can be charged separately.
  • Organized Retail Theft — California’s ORC statutes allow felony charges when suspects work across multiple stores or jurisdictions.
  • Burglary — Entering a business with intent to steal can be charged as commercial burglary.
  • Possession of Stolen Property — Applies if merchandise was recovered in her vehicle or home.

Sentence Exposure

California’s enhanced retail‑crime laws significantly increase penalties for repeat or high‑value theft:

  • Felony grand theft carries up to 3 years in state prison.
  • Organized retail theft can add additional felony counts, each carrying up to 3 years.
  • If prosecutors stack charges across multiple cities, the suspect could face several years of cumulative exposure.
  • If she has prior theft convictions, Proposition 36 (effective December 2024) allows repeat shoplifting to be charged as a felony with up to 3 years per count.

Retail Theft Trends in Orange County

Orange County continues to see rising shoplifting and organized retail theft:

  • Shoplifting in Orange County has risen 55.4% since 2021, according to California DOJ data.
  • Commercial burglaries make up 64.5% of all burglaries in the county.
  • Retail theft statewide remains extremely high, with 121,339 shoplifting incidents reported in 2025.

Top Five Retail Brands Most Targeted for Theft

Based on statewide and Southern California retail‑crime data, the following categories and brands consistently rank among the most stolen:

  • Department Stores — The most targeted retail locations in California.
  • Beauty Supply Chains — High‑value, easily resold items make them prime targets.
  • Big‑Box Retailers — Electronics, cosmetics, and OTC medications are frequently stolen.
  • Athletic Apparel Brands — Popular resale markets drive theft.
  • Pharmacy Chains — OTC drugs and cosmetics remain top shrink categories.

Orange County Cities With the Most Retail Theft

While city‑specific shoplifting data is not fully published, available DOJ and regional crime‑pattern reporting indicate the highest retail‑theft activity tends to cluster in:

  • Costa Mesa — High retail density and freeway access.
  • Orange — Large shopping centers and commercial corridors.
  • Huntington Beach — Consistent shoplifting increases since 2021.
  • Brea — Brea Mall and surrounding retail zones draw ORC crews.
  • Lake Forest — Multiple commercial plazas and high‑value retail.

What Stores Can Do to Prevent Theft

Retailers across Orange County are adopting stronger countermeasures to reduce losses:

  • Live Video Monitoring — Can reduce theft incidents by up to 65%.
  • Locked Displays — Especially for cosmetics, fragrances, and electronics.
  • Dedicated Loss‑Prevention Staff — Increases deterrence and improves incident response.
  • Controlled Store Layouts — Clear sightlines and reduced blind spots.
  • ORC Task Force Coordination — Sharing suspect info across jurisdictions improves arrest rates.

Community Impact

A Southern California beauty‑supply theft suspect who hit more than a dozen cities — including Brea — is now facing felony grand theft, organized retail theft, and burglary charges after stealing over $15,000 in merchandise. Orange County continues to see rising shoplifting, with department stores, beauty retailers, and big‑box chains among the most targeted. Cities such as Costa Mesa, Orange, Huntington Beach, Brea, and Lake Forest experience the highest retail‑crime activity. Retailers can reduce theft through live monitoring, locked displays, loss‑prevention staffing, and coordinated ORC enforcement.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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