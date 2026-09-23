Juvenile on illegal e‑moto arrested after felony evading in coastal OC

A new Seal Beach Police Department video shows what appears to be a juvenile fleeing from officers on an illegal e‑moto, followed by images of the rider being detained and the bike impounded.

The footage, combined with the department’s captions referencing 2800.2 CVC Felony Evading and 38025 CVC Operating an OHV on a Highway, paints a clear picture of a dangerous and unlawful incident that could carry major consequences for the rider and their parents.

Charges the Juvenile Rider May Face

Based on the images and the violations referenced, the juvenile could face multiple California Vehicle Code and criminal charges:

Felony Evading – 2800.2 CVC — Fleeing from police with willful disregard for safety. This is a felony offense that can lead to custody time, probation, fines, and long‑term record consequences.

— Fleeing from police with willful disregard for safety. This is a felony offense that can lead to custody time, probation, fines, and long‑term record consequences. Operating an OHV on a Highway – 38025 CVC — Illegal operation of an off‑highway vehicle on public streets.

— Illegal operation of an off‑highway vehicle on public streets. Reckless Driving — Misdemeanor; fines up to $1,000 and possible juvenile court supervision.

— Misdemeanor; fines up to $1,000 and possible juvenile court supervision. Unregistered Motorcycle — Base fines typically $196–$250 plus DMV penalties.

— Base fines typically $196–$250 plus DMV penalties. No Motorcycle License — Infraction; fines $100–$250.

— Infraction; fines $100–$250. No Insurance — Fines $100–$200 and vehicle impound.

— Fines $100–$200 and vehicle impound. Helmet Law Violations — Fines $25–$200.

If the juvenile endangered others while fleeing, prosecutors could also consider child endangerment or contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the parents, depending on circumstances. Orange County prosecutors have already filed similar charges in recent e‑moto cases.

Impound Fees and Financial Consequences

Illegal e‑moto impounds in Orange County typically cost:

$300–$450 tow fee

tow fee $60–$90 per day storage

per day storage $2,000+ monthly storage if parents delay retrieval

monthly storage if parents delay retrieval Additional administrative fees depending on the agency

Parents are responsible for all impound costs.

Parental Liability

Because the rider appears to be a juvenile, parents may face:

Civil liability if their child injures someone

Citations for allowing an unlicensed minor to operate a motor vehicle

Potential child endangerment or involuntary manslaughter charges if the illegal e‑moto causes serious injury or death — a trend already seen in multiple OC cases

or charges if the illegal e‑moto causes serious injury or death — a trend already seen in multiple OC cases Insurance consequences: parents’ auto insurance is typically billed even if the child was riding an illegal or unregistered e‑moto.

Orange County’s E‑Moto Fatality Crisis

Orange County is experiencing a severe surge in e‑moto injuries and deaths:

430% increase in e‑bike and e‑moto injuries over four years.

in e‑bike and e‑moto injuries over four years. Children 11–14 account for 61.7% of e‑moto crashes.

account for of e‑moto crashes. At least four fatalities in 2026 , including: A pedestrian killed in Lake Forest A 13‑year‑old rider killed in Garden Grove A 21‑year‑old killed in Huntington Beach A 44‑year‑old killed in Santa Ana

, including: Recent juvenile deaths include: La Habra teen killed while riding on an illegal e‑moto Garden Grove 13‑year‑old killed on a high‑powered e‑motorcycle Huntington Beach teen who died after an e‑bike collision



The Orange County District Attorney’s RIDE SAFELY unit is actively prosecuting parents and investigating 26 additional cases involving illegal juvenile e‑moto riding.

Legal vs. Illegal E‑Motos

Under California law:

Class 1 E‑Bike — Pedal assist, max 20 mph

— Pedal assist, max 20 mph Class 2 E‑Bike — Throttle allowed, max 20 mph

— Throttle allowed, max 20 mph Class 3 E‑Bike — Pedal assist, max 28 mph; rider must be 16+

— Pedal assist, max 28 mph; rider must be Anything exceeding 750 watts , 20 mph throttle , or lacking operable pedals is legally an e‑motorcycle , requiring: DMV registration Insurance Motorcycle license Rider age 16+

, , or lacking is legally an , requiring:

Most Surron‑style and Talaria‑style bikes are not legal e‑bikes — they are e‑motorcycles.

What Riders Should Do When Pulled Over

To avoid escalating a stop into a felony case:

Immediately slow down and pull to the right

Turn off the motor

Remove helmet only if instructed

Keep hands visible

Follow all commands

Do not flee — felony evading (2800.2 CVC) can permanently alter a juvenile’s future

Safety Tips for E‑Moto Riders

Always wear a DOT‑approved helmet

Use protective gear: gloves, pads, bright clothing

Ride in bike lanes or legal areas only

Never ride on sidewalks

Avoid speed modifications

Regularly inspect brakes, tires, and battery

Never allow minors under 16 to operate e‑motos

to operate e‑motos Parents should verify wattage, speed limits, and legal classification before purchase

Why This Incident Matters

The Seal Beach video is not just another police video — it reflects a countywide crisis involving illegal e‑motos, juvenile riders, rising fatalities, and increasing criminal accountability for parents. With injuries and deaths climbing, law enforcement and prosecutors are treating these cases with urgency.

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