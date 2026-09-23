The OCDA bought back hundreds of illegal e-motos at the Angel Stadium

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office held its latest E‑Bike and E‑Moto Buy Back event at Angel Stadium, continuing a countywide push to remove illegal electric motorcycles and dangerously modified e‑bikes from circulation. The program is part of a broader enforcement strategy targeting unsafe youth riding, illegal vehicle modifications, and rising fatal collisions across Orange County.

Criminal Charges Riders Face for Illegal E‑Motos and Misused E‑Bikes

Orange County prosecutors are treating illegal e‑motos as unregistered motor vehicles, and riders—especially juveniles—are increasingly being charged when crashes or violations occur.

Key Criminal Charges

Unregistered Motor Vehicle Operation — Misdemeanor; applies when e‑motos exceed 750 watts or 20 mph throttle speed and lack DMV registration.

— Misdemeanor; applies when e‑motos exceed 750 watts or 20 mph throttle speed and lack DMV registration. Reckless Driving — Misdemeanor or felony depending on injuries; often filed when riders weave through traffic or exceed posted limits.

— Misdemeanor or felony depending on injuries; often filed when riders weave through traffic or exceed posted limits. Child Endangerment — Felony; used when parents knowingly allow minors to ride illegal or modified e‑motos.

— Felony; used when parents knowingly allow minors to ride illegal or modified e‑motos. Involuntary Manslaughter — Felony; filed in fatal collisions caused by illegal e‑moto operation.

— Felony; filed in fatal collisions caused by illegal e‑moto operation. Illegal Vehicle Modification — Misdemeanor; applies when aftermarket kits boost speed or wattage beyond legal thresholds.

These charges reflect the DA’s stance that illegal e‑motos are not toys—they are high‑risk motor vehicles subject to California’s motor‑vehicle code.

Impound Fees and Financial Penalties

Law enforcement agencies across Orange County are impounding illegal e‑motos at rapidly increasing rates. Fees typically include:

$350–$550 impound fee

impound fee $60–$120 towing fee

towing fee $35–$50 per day storage

storage Up to $2,600+ per month for long‑term impounds

Juvenile riders cannot legally reclaim impounded vehicles, meaning parents are responsible for all fees, even if they claim ignorance of the vehicle’s legality.

Impact on Auto Insurance

Illegal e‑moto crashes are now treated similarly to off‑road motorcycle incidents by insurers. Consequences include:

10–40% premium increases after a claim

after a claim Coverage denial if the vehicle was illegal or unregistered

if the vehicle was illegal or unregistered Civil liability for injuries, property damage, and long‑term medical care

for injuries, property damage, and long‑term medical care Parental exposure when minors cause collisions

If a juvenile rider injures a pedestrian or damages a vehicle, insurers often pursue parental policies first, leading to costly settlements.

Fatal E‑Moto and E‑Bike Accidents in Orange County

Fatalities involving e‑motos and high‑speed e‑bikes have surged countywide. Recent cases include:

A 15‑year‑old passenger killed in La Habra while riding on an illegal e‑moto.

killed in La Habra while riding on an illegal e‑moto. A 13‑year‑old Garden Grove rider who died after crashing a modified e‑motorcycle.

who died after crashing a modified e‑motorcycle. A 21‑year‑old Huntington Beach rider who died days after an e‑bike collision.

Countywide data shows more than 100 deaths nationally attributed to e‑motos and e‑bikes, with Orange County representing a significant portion due to high youth ridership and widespread illegal modifications.

Top OC Cities With the Most Fatal or Severe E‑Moto/E‑Bike Accidents

Huntington Beach

Garden Grove

Santa Ana

Anaheim

Costa Mesa

Mission Viejo

These cities consistently report the highest collision rates due to dense traffic, high youth populations, and frequent illegal e‑moto use.

Are E‑Moto and E‑Bike Buybacks Effective?

Buybacks are designed to remove illegal vehicles from circulation and educate families. Their effectiveness varies:

Strengths

Reduces access to illegal or dangerously modified vehicles

Provides immediate safety education to families

Helps law enforcement identify illegal sellers and modification trends

Offers incentives that encourage voluntary surrender

Limitations

Participation is voluntary, limiting reach

Online sellers continue offering illegal e‑motos

Some families replace surrendered vehicles with new ones

Enforcement still remains the primary deterrent

Overall, buybacks are moderately effective when paired with enforcement, retailer inspections, and public‑safety campaigns.

Legal vs. Illegal E‑Vehicles: What OC Families Should Know

Legal E‑Bikes

Class 1 — Pedal assist, up to 20 mph

— Pedal assist, up to 20 mph Class 2 — Throttle assist, up to 20 mph

— Throttle assist, up to 20 mph Class 3 — Pedal assist, up to 28 mph; riders must be 16+

Illegal E‑Motos

Any vehicle that:

Exceeds 750 watts ,

, Exceeds 20 mph throttle speed ,

, Lacks operable pedals , or

, or Has been modified to exceed legal limits is classified as an electric motorcycle, requiring DMV registration, insurance, and a motorcycle license.

Parental Liability

The OCDA has repeatedly emphasized that parents can face:

Felony child endangerment charges

Civil lawsuits for injuries or deaths

for injuries or deaths Financial responsibility for impound fees and damages

Parents who knowingly allow illegal riding—or ignore warnings—are being prosecuted under OC’s RIDE SAFELY initiative.

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