Santa Ana woman pleads guilty in deadly gang‑related drive‑by shooting that killed a mother of three

The killing of 36‑year‑old Maria Del Refugio Mora in a Santa Ana parking lot continues to shape the county’s gang‑crime conversation as new court filings clarify the roles of the suspects and the gang dynamics behind the shooting.

Guilty Plea From Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Shooting

Brooke Victoria De La Cruz, 28, of Orange, pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact in the Dec. 4, 2022 drive‑by shooting that left Mora mortally wounded outside The Pizza Trio at 1473 S. Main St.

Felony assault and gang‑enhancement charges were dismissed as part of her plea deal. She will be sentenced Feb. 19.

Prosecutors say De La Cruz was driving her 2014 Toyota Camry when her boyfriend, 23‑year‑old Mark Remmers, told her to make a U‑turn so he could “hit up” two males.

Maria Del Refugio Mora

Remmers and two other men got out and assaulted two juveniles before gunfire erupted. Mora, an innocent bystander and mother of three, was struck and died five days later.

Additional Crime Details Confirmed by Other Media

Local and regional outlets—including KTLA, ABC7, Law & Crime, and crime‑watch forums—have reported consistent details:

Surveillance video captured the Camry stopping before a passenger opened fire.

Two additional male suspects remain unidentified.

The intended targets were two teen boys who escaped.

Remmers is believed to be the shooter and is awaiting trial on murder and attempted‑murder charges with special‑circumstance allegations.

Prosecutors continue to classify the incident as gang‑related.

What Sentence Remmers Could Face

Based on California Penal Code statutes and comparable gang‑related homicide cases:

Murder: 15–25 years to life.

15–25 years to life. Attempted murder: Life with the possibility of parole.

Life with the possibility of parole. Firearm enhancement (PC 12022.53(d)): 25 years to life for intentional discharge causing death.

25 years to life for intentional discharge causing death. Gang enhancement (PC 186.22): Additional years and restricted parole eligibility if proven.

Realistically, Remmers faces 40 years to life or more, depending on enhancement findings and trial outcomes.

Women in Gangs: National Data

Research from the National Gang Center and DOJ shows women comprise 8–10% of gang members nationwide. Their involvement often stems from:

Romantic relationships with gang‑involved partners

Neighborhood or family gang culture

Desire for protection or belonging

Economic instability

Coercion or manipulation

De La Cruz’s case aligns with a common pattern: women pulled into gang activity through intimate partners.

Why Women Join Gangs

Romantic ties: Partners exert influence or pressure.

Partners exert influence or pressure. Social identity: Gangs offer belonging, status, and perceived protection.

Gangs offer belonging, status, and perceived protection. Economic need: Limited opportunities push some toward gang‑affiliated networks.

Limited opportunities push some toward gang‑affiliated networks. Trauma: Abuse, neglect, or unstable home environments increase vulnerability.

Gang Violence Trends in Orange County

Law‑enforcement data and regional crime‑mapping consistently show:

Santa Ana leads the county in gang‑related shootings, assaults, and arrests.

Anaheim, Garden Grove, Westminster, and Orange also report persistent gang activity.

OC agencies collectively make hundreds of gang‑related arrests annually, with violent crimes—shootings, assaults, robberies—making up the largest share.

Top Five Orange County Cities With Gang Problems

Santa Ana – highest concentration of gang shootings and arrests

– highest concentration of gang shootings and arrests Garden Grove – long‑standing gang presence and violent‑crime clusters

– long‑standing gang presence and violent‑crime clusters Anaheim – multiple active gangs and frequent felony filings

– multiple active gangs and frequent felony filings Westminster – gang‑related assaults and narcotics activity

– gang‑related assaults and narcotics activity Orange – gang‑related shootings and arrests, including this case

Tips for Parents to Keep Kids Out of Gangs

Know your child’s friends and monitor sudden behavioral changes.

and monitor sudden behavioral changes. Stay engaged with school attendance, grades, and activities.

attendance, grades, and activities. Create open communication so teens feel safe discussing threats or peer pressure.

so teens feel safe discussing threats or peer pressure. Watch for early warning signs like new symbols, slang, or unexplained money.

like new symbols, slang, or unexplained money. Connect with community programs offering mentorship, sports, and tutoring.

offering mentorship, sports, and tutoring. Provide structure at home with consistent rules and expectations.

Community Impact

The fatal Santa Ana drive‑by that killed Maria Del Refugio Mora highlights the ongoing threat of gang violence in Orange County and the complex ways individuals—especially women—become entangled in gang culture.

With De La Cruz pleading guilty and Remmers facing life‑sentence exposure, the case underscores the need for prevention, intervention, and continued public‑safety efforts across Santa Ana and surrounding cities.

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