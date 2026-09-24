Irvine Police seek two suspects after $600 Target theft on Jamboree Road

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a retail theft at the Target store on Jamboree Road. According to investigators, the female suspect walked out with approximately $600 in unpaid merchandise.

When a loss‑prevention employee attempted to stop her, she allegedly shoved the shopping cart into him before leaving with a male accomplice in a gray Mercedes‑Benz GLC 300 with no license plates.

Detectives released surveillance images of both individuals and the getaway vehicle as part of their #WANTEDWEDNESDAY campaign.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact Detective Sampson at jsampson@cityofirvine.org.

Irvine Target theft suspects’ car

Potential Criminal Charges and Sentencing Exposure

Based on the reported conduct, both suspects could face multiple charges under California law:

Grand Theft — Theft exceeding $950 is typically charged as grand theft, but even at $600, prosecutors may pursue misdemeanor theft enhanced by prior history or organized‑retail‑theft considerations. Penalties range up to one year in county jail.

— Theft exceeding $950 is typically charged as grand theft, but even at $600, prosecutors may pursue misdemeanor theft enhanced by prior history or organized‑retail‑theft considerations. Penalties range up to one year in county jail. Petty Theft — If charged as petty theft, the offense carries up to six months in jail and fines.

— If charged as petty theft, the offense carries up to six months in jail and fines. Commercial Burglary — Entering a business with intent to steal can be charged as second‑degree burglary, punishable by up to three years.

— Entering a business with intent to steal can be charged as second‑degree burglary, punishable by up to three years. Assault — Shoving a cart into an employee may qualify as assault, carrying up to six months in jail.

— Shoving a cart into an employee may qualify as assault, carrying up to six months in jail. Robbery — If prosecutors determine force was used to retain stolen goods, the incident could escalate to robbery, a felony with sentences ranging from two to five years.

— If prosecutors determine force was used to retain stolen goods, the incident could escalate to robbery, a felony with sentences ranging from two to five years. Conspiracy — Acting together to commit theft may trigger conspiracy charges.

If charged with felony commercial burglary or robbery, sentencing exposure increases significantly, especially if either suspect has prior theft‑related convictions.

Retail Theft Trends in Orange County

Retail theft continues to be a major issue across Orange County. According to regional crime‑reporting data and police‑department releases, shoplifting, organized retail theft, and smash‑and‑grab incidents have risen steadily over the past several years. Losses impact retailers through higher security costs, increased insurance premiums, and reduced profit margins.

Top Five Orange County Cities With the Most Retail Theft

Based on publicly available police‑department summaries, arrest logs, and regional crime‑trend reporting, the cities that consistently report the highest levels of retail theft include:

Anaheim — Large retail corridors and tourist‑area stores generate high call volumes.

— Large retail corridors and tourist‑area stores generate high call volumes. Santa Ana — Dense commercial zones and multiple shopping centers contribute to frequent incidents.

— Dense commercial zones and multiple shopping centers contribute to frequent incidents. Irvine — Major retail hubs such as the Spectrum and large national chains see regular theft activity.

— Major retail hubs such as the Spectrum and large national chains see regular theft activity. Costa Mesa — South Coast Plaza and surrounding retail centers drive elevated reports.

— South Coast Plaza and surrounding retail centers drive elevated reports. Huntington Beach — High‑traffic shopping areas and big‑box stores experience recurring theft cases.

These rankings reflect general trends and may fluctuate year to year based on enforcement, reporting practices, and retail‑industry changes.

How Retailers Can Reduce Theft

To help prevent incidents like the one reported at Target, stores can adopt several proven strategies:

Enhanced Surveillance — High‑resolution cameras, monitored feeds, and strategic placement deter theft and aid investigations.

— High‑resolution cameras, monitored feeds, and strategic placement deter theft and aid investigations. Employee Training — Staff should be trained to identify suspicious behavior and follow safe intervention protocols.

— Staff should be trained to identify suspicious behavior and follow safe intervention protocols. Store Layout Optimization — Clear sightlines, locked high‑value items, and reduced blind spots help minimize opportunities for theft.

— Clear sightlines, locked high‑value items, and reduced blind spots help minimize opportunities for theft. Visible Security Presence — Uniformed guards and active loss‑prevention teams discourage shoplifting attempts.

— Uniformed guards and active loss‑prevention teams discourage shoplifting attempts. Technology Solutions — RFID tags, smart‑shelving systems, and exit‑gate sensors provide additional layers of protection.

— RFID tags, smart‑shelving systems, and exit‑gate sensors provide additional layers of protection. Community Partnerships — Regular communication with local police departments improves response times and trend awareness.

Community Takeaway

Retail theft in Orange County remains a persistent challenge, and incidents like the Irvine Target case highlight the importance of strong loss‑prevention strategies. As police seek the public’s help identifying the suspects, retailers across the region continue to invest in security measures to protect employees, customers, and merchandise.

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