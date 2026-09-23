OC restoration company named SERVPRO’s national “Franchise of the Year”

A Southern California restoration team has earned the highest honor in the SERVPRO network, with SERVPRO of San Clemente/San Juan Capistrano being named the 2025 Franchise of the Year – Single‑Unit Operator.

The award places the local franchise at the top of more than 2,400 SERVPRO locations across the U.S. and Canada, recognizing exceptional customer service, operational excellence, leadership, and community impact.

The franchise, owned by Matthew Cuthbertson and Michael Browne, accepted the award at SERVPRO’s 57th Annual Convention in San Diego. The recognition comes just one year after the team earned Rookie of the Year, making them one of the only franchises in recent memory to win both awards back‑to‑back.

A Franchise Tested by Disaster

SERVPRO of San Clemente/San Juan Capistrano opened in March 2023 and quickly became one of the fastest‑growing operators in the system. Their defining moment came during the 2025 Southern California Wildfires, when the franchise deployed crews for months to help families and businesses recover from widespread fire, smoke, and structural damage.

General Manager Henry Nguyen said the wildfires pushed every part of their operation to its limits, from staffing and logistics to project management. Crews worked 10‑ to 12‑hour days, including weekends, to help residents navigate the aftermath. Co‑owner Matthew Cuthbertson emphasized that the award reflects the dedication of every team member who “never lost sight of helping customers through the most difficult days of their lives.”

The franchise now employs 15 restoration professionals serving San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, and Central Garden Grove with water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, reconstruction, trauma cleanup, textile cleaning, and specialty services.

Top Emergencies in Southern California That Lead to Restoration Needs

Southern California’s climate, geography, and aging housing stock create a predictable pattern of property emergencies. These incidents frequently result in insurance claims and the need for professional restoration services.

Wildfires — Peak season runs July–November. Fire, smoke, soot, and structural damage are among the most expensive restoration categories. In major wildfire years, insured losses in California often exceed $1–$3 billion .

— Peak season runs July–November. Fire, smoke, soot, and structural damage are among the most expensive restoration categories. In major wildfire years, insured losses in California often exceed . Water Damage — Burst pipes, slab leaks, appliance failures, and storm‑related flooding are the most common homeowner insurance claims statewide. Water damage accounts for nearly 30% of all property claims in California.

— Burst pipes, slab leaks, appliance failures, and storm‑related flooding are the most common homeowner insurance claims statewide. Water damage accounts for in California. Coastal Storm Surges — High tides and wave impacts regularly affect Orange County’s coastline, damaging foundations, crawlspaces, and lower‑level units. These events can cause millions in localized losses.

— High tides and wave impacts regularly affect Orange County’s coastline, damaging foundations, crawlspaces, and lower‑level units. These events can cause millions in localized losses. Mold Growth — Mold remediation is a major issue in older homes and coastal properties where humidity and water intrusion are common.

— Mold remediation is a major issue in older homes and coastal properties where humidity and water intrusion are common. Wind Damage — Santa Ana winds frequently cause roof failures, broken windows, and debris impacts.

These emergencies not only disrupt daily life—they also affect home values, especially when neighborhoods experience repeated wildfire smoke exposure, coastal flooding, or chronic water intrusion. Properties with a history of unresolved damage can see value reductions ranging from 5% to 15%, depending on severity and disclosure requirements.

How Homeowners Can File a Property Insurance Claim

When disaster strikes, filing a claim quickly and accurately helps ensure the insurance adjuster can authorize restoration work without delays. Southern California homeowners can follow these steps:

Document the Damage — Take photos and videos of all affected areas before cleanup begins. Include structural damage, personal property, and any safety hazards.

— Take photos and videos of all affected areas before cleanup begins. Include structural damage, personal property, and any safety hazards. Contact Your Insurance Carrier — Report the incident immediately through your insurer’s claims hotline or mobile app. Provide the date, cause, and initial description of the damage.

— Report the incident immediately through your insurer’s claims hotline or mobile app. Provide the date, cause, and initial description of the damage. Prevent Further Damage — Insurers require reasonable mitigation. Shut off water sources, board up openings, or tarp roofs if safe to do so.

— Insurers require reasonable mitigation. Shut off water sources, board up openings, or tarp roofs if safe to do so. Schedule the Adjuster Inspection — The adjuster will assess the damage, verify coverage, and determine the scope of restoration work.

— The adjuster will assess the damage, verify coverage, and determine the scope of restoration work. Request a Preferred Restoration Contractor — Most carriers allow homeowners to choose a contractor or use a preferred vendor. SERVPRO franchises frequently work directly with adjusters to streamline approvals.

— Most carriers allow homeowners to choose a contractor or use a preferred vendor. SERVPRO franchises frequently work directly with adjusters to streamline approvals. Keep All Receipts — Save invoices for temporary housing, emergency repairs, and mitigation services. These may be reimbursable under your policy.

A well‑documented claim helps adjusters authorize restoration quickly, reducing the risk of secondary damage such as mold, structural deterioration, or electrical hazards.

Community Impact and Leadership

Beyond disaster response, SERVPRO of San Clemente/San Juan Capistrano supports local nonprofits focused on mental health and well‑being. The franchise has built a culture centered on accountability, craftsmanship, and servant leadership. After each successful project, the team rings a ship’s bell in the office—a tradition symbolizing another customer helped through a difficult situation.

Contact Information

Residents, business owners, or media outlets wishing to schedule an interview or request additional information can contact: Henry Nguyen, General Manager 949-366-0293 henry@servpro11928.com.

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