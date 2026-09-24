Thu. Sep 24th, 2026
Arts and Culture Education Food Music Orange County School of the Arts Santa Ana

The Orange County School of the Arts 40th anniversary Season Premiere featured amazing student performances

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 24, 2026

The Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) launched its 40th anniversary season with a waterfront Season Premiere celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Roughly 340 attendees gathered on the lawn for a sunset cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a delicious dinner, student performances and a live auction at 6:15 p.m.

Teren Shaffer kicks off the celebration

A Showcase of Student Talent and Alumni Excellence

The evening featured a three‑act performance by OCSA’s Montage! ambassador group alongside accomplished alumni, including a vocalist from NBC’s The Voice, a Disney concert director/producer, a Broadway touring artist and a Dance Magazine “25 to Watch” honoree. The program highlighted OCSA’s signature blend of professional‑level arts training and high academic achievement.

Dr. Gregory Endelman, OCSA COO, Lisa Endelman, Brianna Shaffer and Teren Shaffer, OCSA President & CEO

Community Leaders in Attendance

Several prominent Orange County figures were present at this event, including:

  • Jorge Valdes and Greg Rolen, OC Board of Education
  • Carole Pickup, philanthropist and event underwriter
  • Kevin Tiber, President of Farmers & Merchants Bank
  • Christine Walker‑Bowman, First Vice President, F&M Trust Company
  • Jim Conroy, CEO of Ross, and Dr. Gretchen Conroy

Their attendance underscores OCSA’s strong ties to Orange County’s philanthropic, business and education communities.

Grad Alisa Melendez performs with OCSA dancers and vocalists

Live Auction Highlights

This event included a fun live auction. The auctioneer was Teren Shaffer, the school’s President and CEO. He did an amazing job! The major auction packages, included:

  • A Mountain Retreat in Big Bear
  • A Hawaiian Hideaway in Kona
  • A Sonoma Wine Country Escape

Proceeds from the Season Premiere evnet will provide needed support for OCSA’s 17 arts conservatories. Final fundraising totals will be announced next week, but all funds will directly support conservatories spanning dance, music, theatre, visual arts, digital media, culinary arts and more.

OCSA alumnus Michael Montgomery performs alongside student vocalists and dancers

About OCSA

Founded in 1987, OCSA serves approximately 2,450 students from more than 100 cities across California. The school offers:

  • A rigorous college‑prep academic program
  • Pre‑professional arts training across 17 conservatories
  • Nationally recognized performance and arts education programs

OCSA consistently ranks among the top high schools in Orange County and the nation, with exceptional proficiency rates and strong college placement outcomes.

Top Five High Schools in Orange County, CA

Based on recent U.S. News & World Report rankings, these schools typically appear at the top:

  • Orange County School of the Arts – Santa Ana
  • Oxford Academy – Cypress
  • University High School – Irvine
  • Troy High School – Fullerton
  • Northwood High School – Irvine

OCSA’s placement among these academically elite schools reinforces its dual strength in arts and academics.

Are Arts‑Focused Graduates in Demand—Especially in Tech?

The tech sector increasingly seeks graduates with creative and artistic backgrounds, especially in:

  • Digital media production
  • Animation and visual effects
  • UX/UI design
  • Creative direction and storytelling
  • Music production and sound design

Industries such as gaming, streaming, virtual production, AI content generation and immersive media rely heavily on hybrid creative‑technical skill sets — exactly the kind of training OCSA provides.

Why This Event Matters

OCSA’s Season Premiere is more than a fundraiser — it’s a showcase of how arts education shapes workforce‑ready graduates, strengthens cultural identity and builds community.

As the school enters its 40th anniversary season, its blend of academic rigor and artistic excellence continues to position students for success in college, careers and the evolving creative‑tech economy.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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