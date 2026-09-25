Irvine Police arrest two suspects in $24,000 storage‑center burglary

Irvine Police Department detectives have arrested two men linked to a major storage‑center burglary at Extra Space Storage on El Camino Real. Surveillance footage helped investigators identify the suspects and the vehicle used in the crime, leading to two separate arrests over the past month.

What Happened

Detectives determined that nearly $24,000 in property was stolen during a burglary at the Extra Space Storage facility. After reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspects and the vehicle involved.

Zachary Wayne Malloy, 34, of Huntington Beach — arrested on August 25 on suspicion of burglary, multiple drug charges, and outstanding warrants.

— arrested on August 25 on suspicion of burglary, multiple drug charges, and outstanding warrants. Gustavo Montano, 49, of Irvine — arrested on September 22 on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fraud, and drug charges.

Both suspects were booked into the Orange County Jail.

Likely Criminal Charges and Sentencing Exposure

Based on the facts released by IPD and typical Orange County charging patterns, prosecutors are likely to pursue several felony counts:

Commercial burglary — entering a commercial property with intent to steal. Under California law, this can carry up to 3 years in county jail .

— entering a commercial property with intent to steal. Under California law, this can carry . Grand theft — the stolen value ($24,000) far exceeds the $950 felony threshold. Penalty: up to 3 years .

— the stolen value ($24,000) far exceeds the $950 felony threshold. Penalty: . Possession of burglary tools — typically a misdemeanor but can enhance sentencing when paired with felony burglary.

— typically a misdemeanor but can enhance sentencing when paired with felony burglary. Drug charges — penalties vary based on substance and quantity; prior convictions can increase exposure.

— penalties vary based on substance and quantity; prior convictions can increase exposure. Fraud — depending on the type of fraud, penalties may include additional jail time and restitution.

If either suspect has prior felony convictions, sentencing enhancements could apply, increasing custody time.

Impact on Auto Insurance

Because a vehicle was used in the commission of the burglary, several insurance‑related consequences are likely:

Policy cancellation or non‑renewal — insurers routinely drop policyholders involved in felony activity using their vehicle.

— insurers routinely drop policyholders involved in felony activity using their vehicle. Premium spikes — felony‑related claims or law‑enforcement seizures can trigger high‑risk reclassification.

— felony‑related claims or law‑enforcement seizures can trigger high‑risk reclassification. Denial of claims — insurers generally deny coverage for losses or damages incurred while committing a crime.

— insurers generally deny coverage for losses or damages incurred while committing a crime. SR‑22 requirement — if driving‑related charges accompany the burglary, the suspect may need high‑risk proof‑of‑insurance for reinstatement.

These impacts are standard industry practices and apply broadly across California carriers.

Storage‑Center Theft Trends in Orange County

Orange County continues to experience significant commercial burglary activity. Countywide data shows 64.5% of all burglaries are non‑residential, a category that includes storage‑facility break‑ins.

While specific storage‑center‑only data is not separately published, property‑crime mapping shows where theft risk is highest. According to CrimeGrade’s county analysis, the southeast region of Orange County reports the highest property‑crime volume, with roughly 19,176 cases per year, while the northeast reports the fewest.

Top Orange County Cities With the Most Storage‑Center Theft Risk

Using commercial‑burglary and property‑crime concentrations as a proxy, the cities with the highest risk for storage‑facility theft include:

Anaheim — consistently high commercial‑burglary totals.

— consistently high commercial‑burglary totals. Santa Ana — large volume of property‑crime incidents and dense commercial corridors.

— large volume of property‑crime incidents and dense commercial corridors. Lake Forest — active commercial‑burglary cases tied to vehicle‑based theft crews.

— active commercial‑burglary cases tied to vehicle‑based theft crews. Irvine — lower overall crime but targeted by organized crews due to large storage‑facility presence.

These cities show the strongest patterns of commercial burglary, which aligns with higher storage‑center theft exposure.

How Storage Customers Can Protect Their Property

Use high‑security disc locks — harder to cut than standard padlocks.

— harder to cut than standard padlocks. Choose interior or upper‑floor units — less accessible to thieves.

— less accessible to thieves. Install Bluetooth or GPS trackers inside valuable items.

inside valuable items. Avoid storing easily resold goods such as tools, electronics, or designer merchandise.

such as tools, electronics, or designer merchandise. Visit your unit regularly to detect tampering early.

to detect tampering early. Request facility access logs if suspicious activity occurs.

What Storage Centers Can Do to Reduce Theft

Upgrade surveillance systems with high‑resolution cameras and motion‑activated lighting.

with high‑resolution cameras and motion‑activated lighting. Implement controlled gate access with individualized codes and real‑time monitoring.

with individualized codes and real‑time monitoring. Increase nighttime patrols — more than half of commercial burglaries occur at night.

— more than half of commercial burglaries occur at night. Require tamper‑resistant locks and offer them at check‑in.

and offer them at check‑in. Conduct regular unit‑hallway sweeps to detect suspicious behavior.

to detect suspicious behavior. Partner with local police for crime‑trend briefings and rapid‑response protocols.

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