The Anaheim Police Department announced that a DUI checkpoint will be conducted in West Anaheim this Friday beginning at 6:00 p.m. The operation is part of the department’s ongoing effort to reduce impaired‑driving crashes, which remain one of the most persistent causes of fatal collisions in Orange County.

Checkpoint Locations Commonly Used in West Anaheim

Anaheim PD typically selects corridors with a history of DUI crashes, arrests, and nighttime traffic volume. While the exact location for Friday’s checkpoint has not been released, these West Anaheim intersections are among the department’s most frequently used DUI checkpoint sites:

Beach Blvd & Ball Rd

Knott Ave & Lincoln Ave

Brookhurst St & Orange Ave

Euclid St & Ball Rd

These corridors have repeatedly appeared in DUI crash data and prior enforcement operations.

What Drivers Should Know About DUI Laws

A DUI in California applies to more than alcohol. Officers will be looking for impairment caused by:

Alcohol impairment

Marijuana impairment

Prescription medications

Illegal drugs

A first‑time DUI conviction typically exceeds $13,500 once fines, court fees, towing, impound charges, insurance hikes, and mandatory programs are factored in. Consequences can include:

License suspension

DUI education classes

Probation

Possible jail time

Long‑term insurance surcharges

Common CVC Violations Seen at Anaheim Checkpoints

Anaheim PD frequently cites drivers for violations unrelated to DUI but discovered during checkpoint screening. The most common include:

Driving without a license (CVC 12500)

Driving on a suspended license (CVC 14601)

Open container violations (CVC 23222)

Expired registration (CVC 4000)

No insurance (CVC 16028)

Vehicles may be impounded depending on the violation, and release fees often exceed $300–$500, not including towing.

Impact on Insurance and Employment

A DUI conviction can raise insurance premiums by 40–150% for three to ten years. Employers who require driving—delivery, transportation, sales, field service—may terminate or decline to hire applicants with recent DUI convictions. Professional licenses (nursing, teaching, real estate, law) may also require disclosure of DUI convictions.

Fatal DUI Crash Trends in Orange County

Orange County continues to see deadly DUI collisions each year. CHP and OTS data show that alcohol‑involved fatalities remain a leading cause of roadway deaths. Anaheim has recorded several high‑profile fatal DUI crashes in recent years, including:

A fatal pedestrian DUI collision near Beach Blvd

A multi‑vehicle DUI crash on Ball Rd resulting in multiple injuries

A wrong‑way DUI crash on the 91 freeway impacting Anaheim residents

These cases underscore why Anaheim PD continues to run checkpoints in high‑risk corridors.

How to Talk to Officers at a Checkpoint

Drivers should remain calm, keep hands visible, and follow instructions. Provide your license and registration when asked. Avoid unnecessary commentary—Tony Romo famously escalated his own encounter years ago by talking too much, arguing, and appearing evasive. Officers are trained to detect impairment through speech, behavior, and eye movement, so staying composed is in your best interest.

Tips to Avoid Trouble

Use Uber , Lyft, or a taxi if you plan to drink

, Lyft, or a taxi if you plan to drink Stay overnight if you’re at a friend’s home

Designate a sober driver

Avoid mixing alcohol with prescription medications

Know your limits and plan ahead

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