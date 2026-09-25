45‑year‑old man fatally stabbed in Stanton; 22‑year‑old suspect booked for murder

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly knife attack in Stanton that left a 45‑year‑old unhoused man dead and a 22‑year‑old suspect facing murder charges. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about knife‑related violence across Orange County and the vulnerability of residents experiencing homelessness.

Deadly Knife Assault Near Beach Blvd. and Chapman Ave.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, around 6:15 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a man chasing another man with a knife near Beach Boulevard and Chapman Avenue in Stanton.

Deputies arrived and found Joshua Lee Long, 45, with no fixed abode, suffering from severe stab‑related injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses provided deputies with a description of the attacker and the license plate of the vehicle he fled in. Using license plate reader data, deputies located the suspect—Charles Mathew Swanson, 22—a short distance away. A vehicle pursuit followed, ending in a collision. Swanson was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Knife Assault Trends in Orange County

Knife‑related violence remains a persistent issue across Orange County. Recent law‑enforcement data shows:

More than 430 aggravated assaults involving knives or sharp objects in 2025 , a year‑over‑year increase of roughly 10–12 percent.

, a year‑over‑year increase of roughly 10–12 percent. Knife assaults frequently involve interpersonal disputes, unhoused individuals, and suspects fleeing scenes before law enforcement arrives.

Fatal knife attacks represent a small but rising portion of homicide cases countywide.

Top Orange County Cities for Knife‑Related Assaults

Based on aggregated police and DOJ reporting, the cities with the highest number of knife‑related aggravated assaults typically include:

Santa Ana — Largest population in OC; consistently leads in aggravated assaults.

— Largest population in OC; consistently leads in aggravated assaults. Anaheim — High call volume around dense commercial corridors and nightlife areas.

— High call volume around dense commercial corridors and nightlife areas. Fullerton — Regular incidents near transit hubs and downtown.

— Regular incidents near transit hubs and downtown. Garden Grove — Notable increase in domestic‑related knife assaults.

— Notable increase in domestic‑related knife assaults. Stanton — Smaller city but disproportionately high rate of violent calls per capita.

These cities account for the majority of knife‑related aggravated assaults reported in the county.

Charges and Sentencing Exposure for Charles Mathew Swanson

Swanson was booked on suspicion of murder, but prosecutors may add or modify charges once the case is reviewed. Based on the facts, potential charges include:

Murder (PC 187) — Punishable by 15 years to life in state prison.

— Punishable by in state prison. Use of a deadly weapon enhancement (PC 12022(b)) — Adds 1 year if proven.

— Adds if proven. Great bodily injury enhancement (PC 12022.7) — Adds 3–10 years depending on circumstances.

— Adds depending on circumstances. Evading police (VC 2800.2 or 2800.3) — Felony penalties for fleeing in a vehicle, especially when causing a collision.

— Felony penalties for fleeing in a vehicle, especially when causing a collision. Possession of a dirk or dagger (PC 21310) — Possible if the knife meets statutory criteria.

If prosecutors determine the killing was intentional and involved pursuit with a weapon, Swanson could face a life sentence, especially if enhancements are applied.

Why Attacks on Unhoused Individuals Are Increasing

Knife assaults involving unhoused victims often stem from:

Personal disputes escalating rapidly

Mental‑health crises

Substance‑related impairment

Territorial conflicts around encampments or public spaces

Opportunistic violence against vulnerable individuals

Law enforcement agencies across Orange County have noted a rise in violent incidents involving individuals with no fixed residence, both as victims and suspects.

Safety Tips: What to Do If You’re Attacked by a Man With a Knife

Knife attacks are fast, chaotic, and extremely dangerous. Experts recommend:

Create distance — Run if possible; distance is your best defense.

— Run if possible; distance is your best defense. Use barriers — Put objects between you and the attacker (cars, trash cans, benches).

— Put objects between you and the attacker (cars, trash cans, benches). Avoid trying to grab the knife — This often results in severe hand injuries.

— This often results in severe hand injuries. Move unpredictably — Lateral movement can reduce the attacker’s ability to strike accurately.

— Lateral movement can reduce the attacker’s ability to strike accurately. Shout for help — Draw attention and prompt bystanders to call 911.

— Draw attention and prompt bystanders to call 911. If injured, apply pressure immediately — Knife wounds bleed heavily; pressure saves lives.

— Knife wounds bleed heavily; pressure saves lives. Call 911 as soon as you’re safe — Provide location, suspect description, and direction of travel.

Information Requests

Anyone with information about the Stanton homicide is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714‑647‑7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 855‑847‑6227 or at ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

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