Orange County deputies arrest fleeing crash driver on DUI and outstanding warrant charges

Orange County Sheriff’s Department North Patrol deputies recently arrested a suspected DUI driver after they fled the scene of a car crash and returned to find law enforcement waiting.

The incident began when deputies responded to assist the California Highway Patrol (CHP) with a vehicle collision.

Following the crash, the driver initially fled the area. However, the suspect later returned to the scene, where deputies evaluated the individual and determined they were driving under the influence.

During the subsequent investigation, authorities discovered that the driver also had an active, outstanding warrant for their arrest.

The Charges and Legal Penalties

Because the suspect chose to leave the scene of an accident and drive while impaired, they face severe overlapping criminal penalties under California law:

Misdemeanor Hit and Run (Vehicle Code 20002): Fleeing the scene of an accident that caused property damage carries a penalty of up to six months in county jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, three years of informal probation, and mandatory financial restitution to the property owner. It also adds two points to the suspect’s California driving record.

Fleeing the scene of an accident that caused property damage carries a penalty of up to six months in county jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, three years of informal probation, and mandatory financial restitution to the property owner. It also adds two points to the suspect’s California driving record. Driving Under the Influence (Vehicle Code 23152): If this is the driver’s first DUI offense, they face up to six months in county jail, base fines and assessments totaling $1,800 to $3,000, and a mandatory six-month driver’s license suspension. Under California’s strict traffic laws, they will also be required to install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for six months and attend a mandatory three-month alcohol education program.

If this is the driver’s first DUI offense, they face up to six months in county jail, base fines and assessments totaling $1,800 to $3,000, and a mandatory six-month driver’s license suspension. Under California’s strict traffic laws, they will also be required to install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for six months and attend a mandatory three-month alcohol education program. Outstanding Arrest Warrant: The penalties for the outstanding warrant will depend entirely on the original underlying offense. However, being arrested on a warrant typically invalidates eligibility for immediate release or citation, requiring the suspect to be held in jail until they can post bail or appear before a judge.

A Community Reminder on Road Safety

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department emphasizes that driving under the influence remains a major public safety threat that endangers everyone on the road. To prevent devastating accidents and life-altering criminal charges, law enforcement urges all residents to plan ahead. If you intend to consume alcohol or any other impairing substances, always secure a safe ride home via a designated sober driver, a rideshare service, or local public transportation.

About the Orange County Sheriff Department’s North Patrol Bureau

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department North Patrol Bureau provides dedicated law enforcement services to the city of Villa Park and dozens of unincorporated “county islands” interspersed throughout several major northern cities. These contract areas and islands are located inside the boundaries of:

Anaheim

Brea

Costa Mesa

Fountain Valley

Garden Grove

Huntington Beach

La Mirada

Orange

Santa Ana

Tustin

Westminster

Additionally, the bureau patrolled communities like Rossmoor , Midway City , El Modena , Emerald Bay , Modjeska Canyon , and Silverado Canyon. Because North Patrol deputies were assisting the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash likely took place on or near a major state highway, freeway, or unincorporated roadway running through or adjacent to one of these specific north county zones.

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