Driver escapes after car plummets onto a coastal O.C. highway and bursts into flames

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Newport Beach Fire crews responded with Newport Beach Police to a single-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Jamboree Road and the SR-73 freeway.

The vehicle involved exited the roadway from Jamboree Road and landed on its roof in the southbound lanes of the 73, where it became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, successfully self-removed themselves prior to the arrival of first responders.

Personnel from Engine 67 and Truck 63 worked quickly to extinguish the fire, while Medic 67 evaluated the driver and transported them to the hospital in stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved and no further injuries were reported. The cause of this incident is currently under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department.

In California, an at-fault accident can lead to significant insurance consequences, often raising premiums by 20% to 50% depending on the severity and the driver’s history.

Potential Financial and Coverage Impacts

Premium Increases : If found at fault, the driver’s rates will likely climb at the next policy renewal. In some cases, California drivers have seen increases as high as 78% after a single accident claim.

: If found at fault, the driver’s rates will likely climb at the next policy renewal. In some cases, California drivers have seen increases as high as after a single accident claim. Duration of Rate Hikes : Surcharges for at-fault accidents typically remain on a driver’s record for three to five years .

: Surcharges for at-fault accidents typically remain on a driver’s record for . Total Loss Payout : Because the vehicle was “fully engulfed in flames,” it will almost certainly be declared a total loss . If the driver has the appropriate coverage, the insurer will pay the Actual Cash Value (ACV) of the car, minus their deductible.

: Because the vehicle was “fully engulfed in flames,” it will almost certainly be declared a . If the driver has the appropriate coverage, the insurer will pay the of the car, minus their deductible. Coverage Specifics : Collision Coverage : Since the fire resulted from a crash, it is typically covered under Collision insurance. Comprehensive Coverage : This would normally cover fires from non-accident causes (like mechanical shorts or wildfires), but some policies may use it to cover fire damage regardless of the trigger. Liability Only : If the driver only has the state-mandated liability insurance, the fire damage to their own vehicle will not be covered at all.

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California Legal Protections

Proposition 103 : California law prohibits insurers from raising rates if the driver is found to be less than 51% at fault for the accident.

: California law prohibits insurers from raising rates if the driver is found to be for the accident. Accident Forgiveness: If the driver has an optional “accident forgiveness” benefit, their rate may not increase for this first-time incident.

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