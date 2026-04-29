Several south Santa Ana streets to close temporarily during this Sunday’s OC Marathon

The 22nd annual Hoag OC Marathon is coming up on Sunday, May 3, 2026, bringing with it runners, spectators, and temporary street closures in south Santa Ana.

The marathon will travel through Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine and Santa Ana, with road closures from approximately 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closure times vary based on runners’ location, and vehicle traffic may be delayed for safety after the last runner passes.

See below to learn more about closures affecting south Santa Ana and the Performing Arts Center area.

For more information and an interactive map, visit ocmarathon.com.

Santa Ana closures

Raitt Street northbound from Sunflower Avenue to Segerstrom Avenue, 5-11:55 a.m.

Alton Avenue in both directions from Greenville to Bear, 5-11:55 a.m.

Segerstrom Avenue eastbound from Raitt Street to Fairview Street, 5-11:20 a.m.

Segerstrom Avenue eastbound from Fairview Street to the Santa Ana River Trail, 5-11:30 a.m.

Segerstrom Avenue eastbound from Newhope Street to the Santa Ana River Trail, 5-11:35 a.m.

MacArthur Boulevard in both directions at Raitt Street, 5-11:35 a.m.

Greenville Street northbound from MacArthur Boulevard to Segerstrom Avenue, 5-11:35 a.m.

Fairview Street at Segerstrom in both directions, 5-11:35 a.m.

Harbor Boulevard at Segerstrom in both directions, 5-11:35 a.m.

South Coast Plaza/Performing Arts Center

Main Street eastbound from Red Hill Avenue to Sunflower Avenue, 5-9:55 a.m.

Sunflower Avenue eastbound from Main Street to Bristol Street, 5-10:10 a.m.

Anton Boulevard in both directions from Sunflower Avenue to 405 Freeway entrance, 5-10:10 a.m.

Avenue of the Arts southbound from Sunflower Avenue to Anton, 5-10:15 a.m.

Bear Street northbound from South Coast Drive to Sunflower Avenue, 5-10:40 a.m.

Sunflower Avenue westbound from Bear Street to Raitt Street, 5-11:55 a.m.

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