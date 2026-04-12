North O.C. DUI and CDL Checkpoint set for April 16

The Fullerton Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI)/driver’s license Checkpoint on April 16th from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

Commonly Used Checkpoint Locations

Chapman Avenue: This is one of the most frequent locations, particularly near major intersections. 2500 block of E. Chapman Ave: Site of a recent checkpoint in February 2025. Eastbound Chapman Ave & State College Blvd: A historically consistent location for FPD operations.

This is one of the most frequent locations, particularly near major intersections. Harbor Boulevard: FPD regularly utilizes this major north-south corridor for saturation and checkpoints. Southbound Harbor Blvd (between Orangethorpe & Houston Ave): Reported by local traffic alerts as a set-up point. Harbor Blvd & Union Ave: A long-standing historical checkpoint location.

FPD regularly utilizes this major north-south corridor for saturation and checkpoints. Orangethorpe Avenue: Often used for both standard DUI checkpoints and multi-agency commercial vehicle enforcement. Orangethorpe & S. State College Blvd: Frequently used for “Commercial Task Force” checkpoints.

Often used for both standard DUI checkpoints and multi-agency commercial vehicle enforcement.

The Fullerton Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A DUI for a CDL holder in California is often a career-ending event. Commercial drivers are held to a significantly higher standard; stricter limits and mandatory disqualifications apply even if you were driving your personal vehicle at the time of the stop.

Legal Penalties (Fullerton, CA / Orange County)

A DUI arrest at a Fullerton checkpoint triggers a criminal case in the North Justice Center and an administrative action by the DMV.

BAC Limits: The limit is 0.04% if you are in a commercial vehicle. If in a personal vehicle, the standard 0.08% applies for the criminal charge, but any conviction triggers CDL sanctions.

The limit is if you are in a commercial vehicle. If in a personal vehicle, the standard 0.08% applies for the criminal charge, but any conviction triggers CDL sanctions. CDL Disqualification: A first-time DUI conviction or administrative “per se” loss results in a mandatory 1-year disqualification of your commercial driving privileges. A second offense results in a lifetime ban .

A first-time DUI conviction or administrative “per se” loss results in a mandatory of your commercial driving privileges. A second offense results in a . Refusal Penalties: Refusing a breath or blood test at the checkpoint results in an automatic 1-year CDL disqualification , regardless of whether you are eventually convicted in court.

Refusing a breath or blood test at the checkpoint results in an automatic , regardless of whether you are eventually convicted in court. Criminal Sentencing: Expect fines and assessments totaling $2,000–$4,000, mandatory DUI school (3–9 months), and potential jail time (up to 6 months for a first offense).

Impact on Employment

For professional drivers, the loss of the “right to work” is typically more severe than the court fines.

No Restricted CDL: Unlike standard drivers, CDL holders cannot obtain a restricted license to drive commercial vehicles during their suspension. You are effectively grounded for the duration.

Unlike standard drivers, CDL holders obtain a restricted license to drive commercial vehicles during their suspension. You are effectively grounded for the duration. FMCSA Clearinghouse: The violation is recorded in the federal Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse . This record follows you to every future employer for at least five years.

The violation is recorded in the federal . This record follows you to every future employer for at least five years. Immediate Termination: Most commercial insurance carriers will drop a driver with a DUI. Because a company cannot insure you, they generally cannot employ you.

Impact on Insurance

A DUI reclassifies you as a “high-risk” driver, with long-term financial consequences.

Premium Surges: Personal insurance rates in California typically increase by 140% to 180% following a DUI.

Personal insurance rates in California typically increase by following a DUI. SR-22 Requirement: You must file an SR-22 certificate for at least three years to maintain any driving privileges.

You must file an certificate for at least three years to maintain any driving privileges. Loss of Discounts: California law requires insurers to strip “Good Driver” discounts for 10 years following a DUI.

California law requires insurers to strip “Good Driver” discounts for following a DUI. Commercial Uninsurability: Even after your 1-year disqualification ends, many commercial fleets will not hire a driver with a DUI on their MVR (Motor Vehicle Record) for 3 to 7 years due to skyrocketing fleet insurance costs.

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