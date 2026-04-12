Mon. Apr 13th, 2026
Alcohol Crime Drugs Fullerton Public Safety

North O.C. DUI and CDL Checkpoint set for April 16

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 12, 2026

The Fullerton Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI)/driver’s license Checkpoint on April 16th from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

Commonly Used Checkpoint Locations

  • Chapman Avenue: This is one of the most frequent locations, particularly near major intersections.
    • 2500 block of E. Chapman Ave: Site of a recent checkpoint in February 2025.
    • Eastbound Chapman Ave & State College Blvd: A historically consistent location for FPD operations.
  • Harbor Boulevard: FPD regularly utilizes this major north-south corridor for saturation and checkpoints.
    • Southbound Harbor Blvd (between Orangethorpe & Houston Ave): Reported by local traffic alerts as a set-up point.
    • Harbor Blvd & Union Ave: A long-standing historical checkpoint location.
  • Orangethorpe Avenue: Often used for both standard DUI checkpoints and multi-agency commercial vehicle enforcement.
    • Orangethorpe & S. State College Blvd: Frequently used for “Commercial Task Force” checkpoints. 

The Fullerton Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A DUI for a CDL holder in California is often a career-ending event. Commercial drivers are held to a significantly higher standard; stricter limits and mandatory disqualifications apply even if you were driving your personal vehicle at the time of the stop.

Legal Penalties (Fullerton, CA / Orange County)

A DUI arrest at a Fullerton checkpoint triggers a criminal case in the North Justice Center and an administrative action by the DMV.

  • BAC Limits: The limit is 0.04% if you are in a commercial vehicle. If in a personal vehicle, the standard 0.08% applies for the criminal charge, but any conviction triggers CDL sanctions.
  • CDL Disqualification: A first-time DUI conviction or administrative “per se” loss results in a mandatory 1-year disqualification of your commercial driving privileges. A second offense results in a lifetime ban.
  • Refusal Penalties: Refusing a breath or blood test at the checkpoint results in an automatic 1-year CDL disqualification, regardless of whether you are eventually convicted in court.
  • Criminal Sentencing: Expect fines and assessments totaling $2,000–$4,000, mandatory DUI school (3–9 months), and potential jail time (up to 6 months for a first offense).

Impact on Employment

For professional drivers, the loss of the “right to work” is typically more severe than the court fines.

  • No Restricted CDL: Unlike standard drivers, CDL holders cannot obtain a restricted license to drive commercial vehicles during their suspension. You are effectively grounded for the duration.
  • FMCSA Clearinghouse: The violation is recorded in the federal Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. This record follows you to every future employer for at least five years.
  • Immediate Termination: Most commercial insurance carriers will drop a driver with a DUI. Because a company cannot insure you, they generally cannot employ you.

Impact on Insurance

A DUI reclassifies you as a “high-risk” driver, with long-term financial consequences.

  • Premium Surges: Personal insurance rates in California typically increase by 140% to 180% following a DUI.
  • SR-22 Requirement: You must file an SR-22 certificate for at least three years to maintain any driving privileges.
  • Loss of Discounts: California law requires insurers to strip “Good Driver” discounts for 10 years following a DUI.
  • Commercial Uninsurability: Even after your 1-year disqualification ends, many commercial fleets will not hire a driver with a DUI on their MVR (Motor Vehicle Record) for 3 to 7 years due to skyrocketing fleet insurance costs.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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