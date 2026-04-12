A female juvenile is missing in Anaheim since Friday night

The disappearance of a 17-year-old girl in Anaheim has prompted an urgent public appeal for help. Local authorities and family members are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Sophia, who was last seen on the night of Friday, April 10, 2026.

One of Sophia’s sisters noted in a comment on the Anaheim Police Department’s Facebook page that Sophia has high functioning autism.

High-functioning autism (HFA) is a non-medical term often used to describe individuals on the autism spectrum who typically have average or above-average intelligence and can perform daily tasks like speaking, reading, and writing without significant assistance. While they may appear “typical” in many settings, they often experience underlying challenges that are not immediately visible to others.

Disappearance Details

Sophia was last spotted at approximately 10:30 p.m. on April 10. While her exact location at the time of her disappearance has not been released, officials have categorized her as a juvenile in need of assistance and are deeply concerned for her well-being.

Physical Description

Authorities have provided the following description to help the public identify her:

Name: Sophia

Sophia Age: 17 years old

17 years old Heritage: Black/Hispanic

Black/Hispanic Height/Weight: 5’03” tall, weighing roughly 115 pounds

5’03” tall, weighing roughly 115 pounds Last Seen Wearing: A blue shirt and pink or reddish shorts

How You Can Help

The Anaheim Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen Sophia or has information regarding her current whereabouts to come forward immediately. Even small details could be vital to the investigation.

Contact Information:

Anaheim Police Department: 714-765-1900

714-765-1900 Emergency: 911

911 Local Law Enforcement: Contact your nearest police station

Community members are encouraged to share this information on social media to increase visibility. As of now, the search remains active.

Understanding High-Functioning Autism

People with this condition often navigate life with specific social and sensory differences:

Social Hurdles : They may struggle to read social cues, maintain eye contact, or understand sarcasm and unwritten social “rules”.

: They may struggle to read social cues, maintain eye contact, or understand sarcasm and unwritten social “rules”. Communication Style : Conversations might be one-sided, or they may use a monotone voice despite having a vast vocabulary.

: Conversations might be one-sided, or they may use a monotone voice despite having a vast vocabulary. Sensory Sensitivity : Intense reactions to bright lights, loud noises, or specific textures are common.

: Intense reactions to bright lights, loud noises, or specific textures are common. Need for Routine : A strong preference for predictable schedules; unexpected changes can cause significant anxiety or “shutting down”.

: A strong preference for predictable schedules; unexpected changes can cause significant anxiety or “shutting down”. “Masking”: Many individuals work very hard to hide their autistic traits to fit in, which can be exhausting and lead to mental health struggles.

Do They Often Go Missing?

Individuals with autism are at a higher risk of going missing compared to the general population. This is often due to a behavior called wandering or elopement, where a person leaves a safe environment to explore something of interest, escape a sensory-overwhelming situation, or simply because they have a different perception of danger.

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