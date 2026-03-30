A motorcyclist died after a collision in coastal Orange County on Sunday afternoon

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, at approximately 3:56 p.m., police officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 24th St. in Sunset Beach involving a white Toyota Camry and a blue BMW motorcycle, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD).

Upon arrival, officers located the rider of the BMW, a 28-year-old male from Cerritos, unconscious in the roadway.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and he was later transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care.

He eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 19-year-old female from Long Beach, was uninjured.

The driver of the Toyota Camry cooperated with investigators, and impairment does not appear to be a factor. It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the rider of the BMW.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Toyota Camry was exiting a parking lot turning southbound on Pacific Coast Highway. The BMW was traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway where the two vehicles collided.

The collision investigation is ongoing and being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator C. Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

Reported 2026 Motorcycle Fatalities in Orange County

The following incidents have been reported by local agencies and news outlets since January:

March 29, 2026 (Sunset Beach): A 28-year-old male rider from Cerritos died following a collision with a Toyota Camry at Pacific Coast Highway and 24th Street. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) is investigating [User Text].

A 28-year-old male rider from Cerritos died following a collision with a Toyota Camry at Pacific Coast Highway and 24th Street. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) is investigating [User Text]. March 28, 2026 (Orange): A motorcyclist riding a blue Yamaha sport bike died in a collision on the eastbound State Route 22 connector to the northbound State Route 57/Interstate 5.

A motorcyclist riding a blue Yamaha sport bike died in a collision on the eastbound State Route 22 connector to the northbound State Route 57/Interstate 5. March 24, 2026 (Brea): A male motorcyclist succumbed to life-threatening injuries after rear-ending a vehicle on Imperial Highway near the 57 Freeway, according to the Brea Police Department.

A male motorcyclist succumbed to life-threatening injuries after rear-ending a vehicle on Imperial Highway near the 57 Freeway, according to the Brea Police Department. January 18, 2026 (Huntington Beach): A 21-year-old male rider from Pico Rivera was killed at Pacific Coast Highway and 11th Street after colliding with a Land Rover.

Context and Trends

Regional Statistics: Historically, Orange County records a high volume of motorcycle incidents due to its dense traffic and popular coastal routes. In 2023, motorcyclists accounted for approximately 21% of all motor vehicle fatalities in the county.

Historically, Orange County records a high volume of motorcycle incidents due to its dense traffic and popular coastal routes. In 2023, motorcyclists accounted for approximately in the county. Statewide Outlook: Preliminary data for 2025 and early 2026 suggests a slight downward trend in total fatalities across California, though roughly 500–550 motorcyclists still die annually in the state.

Preliminary data for 2025 and early 2026 suggests a slight downward trend in total fatalities across California, though roughly still die annually in the state. Risk Factors: Local safety analyses note that speeding contributes to nearly 30% of fatal collisions in the county, and approximately 47% of motorcyclist fatalities occur on weekends.

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