Man arrested in coastal O.C. for allegedly trying to hook up with a minor at a park

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, at approximately 7:30 pm, the Huntington Beach Police Department was contacted in reference to a report of a disturbance at Huntington Beach Central Park.

It was reported that a social media film crew had confronted an adult male who had made arrangements for s*xual contact with a juvenile male.

Patrol officers arrived and made contact with all of the parties involved. The male was actually communicating with the social media crew.

Based on statements and corroborating evidence from the investigation, officers arrested Jerry Robert Mejias, 61, of Huntington Beach.

He was later booked at the Huntington Beach city jail on one count of PC 288.4(b) – arranging a meeting with a minor to engage in lewd conduct. No additional details will be released at this time.

Although we understand the intent, the Huntington Beach Police Department cannot stress enough the dangers of conducting “To Catch a Predator” style investigations and meeting in person.

Anyone with information related to this crime and arrest is asked to call Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, please contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

If convicted of a felony under PC 288.4(b), the defendant may face the following:

Incarceration : A prison term of two, three, or four years in California state prison.

: A prison term of in California state prison. Fines : A maximum fine of up to $5,000 (though some felony enhancements for related conduct can reach $10,000).

: A maximum fine of up to (though some felony enhancements for related conduct can reach $10,000). Sex Offender Registration : Mandatory registration as a sex offender under California Penal Code 290 . As a felony conviction, this often entails Tier 3 (lifetime) registration.

: Mandatory registration as a sex offender under . Probation : Formal (supervised) probation may be granted in lieu of or in addition to some jail time, depending on the defendant’s criminal history.

: Formal (supervised) probation may be granted in lieu of or in addition to some jail time, depending on the defendant’s criminal history. Additional Consequences: Conviction can lead to the loss of professional licenses, the loss of firearm rights, and potential immigration consequences.

Nature of the Charge

The specific subdivision (b) is used when a person not only arranges a meeting but also goes to the arranged meeting place at or about the arranged time. This differentiates it from subdivision (a), which can be charged as a “wobbler” (either a misdemeanor or a felony) for the mere act of making the arrangement.

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