Mon. Apr 6th, 2026
Cochino Alert Crime Huntington Beach

Man arrested in coastal O.C. for allegedly trying to hook up with a minor at a park

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 6, 2026
Huntington Beach Police Department Press Release

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, at approximately 7:30 pm, the Huntington Beach Police Department was contacted in reference to a report of a disturbance at Huntington Beach Central Park.

It was reported that a social media film crew had confronted an adult male who had made arrangements for s*xual contact with a juvenile male.

Patrol officers arrived and made contact with all of the parties involved. The male was actually communicating with the social media crew.

Based on statements and corroborating evidence from the investigation, officers arrested Jerry Robert Mejias, 61, of Huntington Beach.

He was later booked at the Huntington Beach city jail on one count of PC 288.4(b) – arranging a meeting with a minor to engage in lewd conduct. No additional details will be released at this time.

Although we understand the intent, the Huntington Beach Police Department cannot stress enough the dangers of conducting “To Catch a Predator” style investigations and meeting in person.

Anyone with information related to this crime and arrest is asked to call Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, please contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

If convicted of a felony under PC 288.4(b), the defendant may face the following:

  • Incarceration: A prison term of two, three, or four years in California state prison.
  • Fines: A maximum fine of up to $5,000 (though some felony enhancements for related conduct can reach $10,000).
  • Sex Offender Registration: Mandatory registration as a sex offender under California Penal Code 290.
    • As a felony conviction, this often entails Tier 3 (lifetime) registration.
  • Probation: Formal (supervised) probation may be granted in lieu of or in addition to some jail time, depending on the defendant’s criminal history.
  • Additional Consequences: Conviction can lead to the loss of professional licenses, the loss of firearm rights, and potential immigration consequences. 

Nature of the Charge

The specific subdivision (b) is used when a person not only arranges a meeting but also goes to the arranged meeting place at or about the arranged time. This differentiates it from subdivision (a), which can be charged as a “wobbler” (either a misdemeanor or a felony) for the mere act of making the arrangement.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

California Courts Crime

CA court rules that lawsuit over stolen prison “Gate Money” may proceed

Apr 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine

Man demands free gas an an Irvine gas station and gets arrested

Apr 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Los Angeles County Santa Ana

Man charged with murder in pursuit crash that killed Santa Ana couple and unborn child

Apr 6, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Light Rail OCTA Orange County Santa Ana Streetcar

Rolling into Santa Ana: OC Streetcar begins daytime testing on Wednesday

Apr 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
California Courts Crime

CA court rules that lawsuit over stolen prison “Gate Money” may proceed

Apr 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine

Man demands free gas an an Irvine gas station and gets arrested

Apr 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
Cochino Alert Crime Huntington Beach

Man arrested in coastal O.C. for allegedly trying to hook up with a minor at a park

Apr 6, 2026 Art Pedroza