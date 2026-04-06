Man charged with murder in pursuit crash that killed Santa Ana couple and unborn child

On April 3, 2026, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a felony complaint charging Marshall Campbell Judson, 31, a resident of Pomona, with three counts of murder following a fatal high-speed police pursuit in Pomona. The accident Judson caused killed a Santa Ana couple and their unborn child.

On Wednesday, April 1, at approximately 9:33 PM, Pomona police officers responded to a domestic violence call for service in the 400 block of E. Tenth St.

When officers arrived and were speaking with the victim, the suspect returned to the location in a truck, driving recklessly and intentionally struck a parked patrol vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene, initiating a police pursuit.

The pursuit traveled southbound on Garey Ave., where the suspect collided with a passenger vehicle near Garey Ave. and County Road. Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Marshall Judson of Pomona, was apprehended and taken into custody. Inside Judson’s vehicle, officers located a firearm and miscellaneous firearm components. Judson also did not have a valid driver’s license.

The crash killed two young adults from Santa Ana and their unborn child:

Marc Anthony Trejo Saldívar , 26.

, 26. Jennifer Alejandra Loera-Zarco , 25, who was approximately eight and a half months pregnant.

, 25, who was approximately eight and a half months pregnant. Unborn Fetus: The couple was expecting to welcome their baby boy the following week.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $49K for the families of the victims, to help with the funeral expenses.

Saldivar’s father mentioned that in addition to working for the City of Pomona, he worked as a freelance social media specialist.

Loera-Zarco celebrated her 25th birthday just a week before the crash. Her unborn baby was due to be born this week, specifically around April 8 or 9, 2026.

Judson was booked for vehicular manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, felony evasion, and firearm related charges.

The investigation is ongoing and no other updates will be provided at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Judson is being held on $6 million bail and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday, April 6, 2026, in a Pomona courtroom.

Legal Charges

The criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office includes the following counts:

3 Counts of Murder : Two for the adults and one for the human fetus.

: Two for the adults and one for the human fetus. 3 Counts of Fleeing a Pursuing Peace Officer : Causing death.

: Causing death. 1 Count of Assault : Upon a peace officer or firefighter.

: Upon a peace officer or firefighter. 1 Count of Carrying a Concealed Firearm: A loaded and unregistered 9 mm handgun found in the vehicle.

If convicted on all charges, Marshall Campbell Judson faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

The severity of his sentence will depend on the degree of murder the prosecution proves at trial:

Potential Sentences for Murder Charges

First-Degree Murder : If the deaths are found to be “deliberate and premeditated,” a conviction carries a standard sentence of 25 years to life in state prison for each count.

: If the deaths are found to be “deliberate and premeditated,” a conviction carries a standard sentence of in state prison for each count. Second-Degree Murder : If the deaths resulted from “implied malice” (acting with a conscious disregard for human life, often used in fatal pursuit or DUI cases), the sentence is typically 15 years to life per count.

: If the deaths resulted from “implied malice” (acting with a conscious disregard for human life, often used in fatal pursuit or DUI cases), the sentence is typically per count. Special Circumstances: Because the District Attorney’s Office has charged Judson with three counts of murder in a single proceeding, he may be eligible for a sentence of life without the possibility of parole under California’s “multiple murder” special circumstance law. Supreme Court of the United States (.gov) +3

Additional Sentence Enhancements

Judson faces several other felony counts that could add significant time to a base murder sentence:

Fleeing a Pursuing Officer Causing Death : This can carry a sentence of 4, 6, or 10 years in state prison per death if charged independently.

: This can carry a sentence of in state prison per death if charged independently. Assault on a Peace Officer : Depending on the severity of the assault (ramming the patrol car), this “wobbler” offense can add up to 3 years if charged as a felony.

: Depending on the severity of the assault (ramming the patrol car), this “wobbler” offense can add up to if charged as a felony. Firearm Enhancement: Using or possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm during the commission of a violent felony can lead to mandatory minimum sentencing enhancements under California’s 10-20-Life law.

Current Los Angeles County District Attorney policies generally state that the office is not seeking the death penalty at this time.

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