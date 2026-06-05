CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for June 19 in coastal Orange County

The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) will conduct a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and DUI checkpoint on Friday, June 19, 2026. The operation runs from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits chosen for its history of DUI incidents.

While HBPD emphasizes that the primary goal is deterring impaired driving rather than making arrests, local drivers should understand the massive legal, financial, and insurance risks of a DUI conviction, along with how to stay safe.

Where the HBPD Usually sets up their Checkpoints

The Huntington Beach Police Department commonly sets up checkpoints along Beach Boulevard, which is the city’s primary high-traffic thoroughfare. While the department legally protects the exact location of upcoming operations to maintain deterrence, historically verified locations based on local data and resident reports include:

Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue: This major intersection is heavily utilized by the HBPD Traffic Bureau due to its high volume of traffic and historical data on DUI incidents.

This major intersection is heavily utilized by the HBPD Traffic Bureau due to its high volume of traffic and historical data on DUI incidents. Beach Boulevard near Newland Center: Operations frequently target areas near shopping hubs, such as the blocks around 19736 Beach Boulevard or the 16100 block, where large parking lots allow officers to safely funnel and screen vehicles.

Operations frequently target areas near shopping hubs, such as the blocks around 19736 Beach Boulevard or the 16100 block, where large parking lots allow officers to safely funnel and screen vehicles. Pacific Coast Highway (PCH): Though less frequent due to structural layout constraints, saturation patrols and checkpoints occasionally target coastal access points near downtown Huntington Beach to deter impaired driving coming from the beach and entertainment districts.

The Severe Criminal Penalties

Driving under the influence carries life-altering legal consequences. First-time offenders in California face strict penalties:

Massive Fines: Total fines and legal penalties average $13,500.

Total fines and legal penalties average $13,500. License Suspension: Immediate loss of driving privileges.

Immediate loss of driving privileges. Jail Time: Potential jail sentences depending on blood alcohol levels and behavior.

Potential jail sentences depending on blood alcohol levels and behavior. Ignition Interlock: Mandatory installation of a breathalyzer device in your vehicle.

Mandatory installation of a breathalyzer device in your vehicle. Criminal Record: A permanent misdemeanor conviction that shows up on background checks.

The Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI conviction is one of the most damaging events for your auto insurance policy. Expect immediate and long-term financial strain:

Premium Spikes: Rates typically double or triple following a DUI conviction.

Rates typically double or triple following a DUI conviction. Policy Cancellation: Your insurer may drop you entirely as a high-risk driver.

Your insurer may drop you entirely as a high-risk driver. SR-22 Requirement: You must file a California SR-22 form to prove financial responsibility to get your license back.

You must file a California SR-22 form to prove financial responsibility to get your license back. Loss of Discounts: Immediate forfeiture of “Good Driver” discounts for up to 10 years.

Surprising Triggers: It is Not Just Alcohol

Impairment extends far beyond beer, wine, and liquor. Officers look for any substance that degrades driving ability:

Prescription Pills: Painkillers, anxiety medication, and muscle relaxants can impair you.

Painkillers, anxiety medication, and muscle relaxants can impair you. Over-the-Counter Drugs: Allergy medications and sleep aids often cause severe drowsiness.

Allergy medications and sleep aids often cause severe drowsiness. Cannabis: Driving under the influence of marijuana remains completely illegal despite recreational legalization.

How to Stay Out of Trouble

Avoid a devastating arrest by proactively planning your night before taking any substances:

Read Labels: Check medications for warnings about operating heavy machinery.

Check medications for warnings about operating heavy machinery. Stay Home: Remain at home if you take any mind-altering or sleep-inducing medication.

Remain at home if you take any mind-altering or sleep-inducing medication. Designate a Driver: Establish a completely sober driver before leaving the house.

Establish a completely sober driver before leaving the house. Use Ridesharing: Budget for a rideshare service or taxi as a cheaper alternative to a $13,500 ticket.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related