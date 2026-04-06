Mon. Apr 6th, 2026
Crime Irvine

Man demands free gas an an Irvine gas station and gets arrested

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 6, 2026

Last week, a man strolled into a gas station, demanded $55 in gas, and refused to provide any form of payment, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Bold move with these gas prices! The man then decided to camp out at the gas pump, waiting for the free gas that would never arrive.

Irvine police officers deployed their expert patience and negotiation skills, trying to get the man to leave while navigating a debate over whether money is real.

The reality is that once the police exhaust all our options, disobeying a lawful order will result in very real consequences.

In this case the man was arrested on trespassing charges.

Potential Penalties

Based on standard California sentencing for misdemeanor trespassing, the man could face:

  • Jail Time: Up to 6 months in Orange County Jail.
  • Fines: A base fine of up to $1,000.
  • Probation: Summary (informal) probation for up to one to three years, which may include conditions like staying away from that specific gas station. goldsteinlawgroup.comgoldsteinlawgroup.com +5

Incident Context

The Irvine Police Department reported that the man: 

  • Demanded $55 in gas without providing payment.
  • Engaged in a debate with officers regarding the validity of money.
  • Refused a lawful order to leave the premises after police exhausted negotiation efforts. 

Factors That Could Influence the Sentence

  • Criminal History: If the individual has prior trespassing or related convictions, the court may lean toward a harsher sentence or longer probation.
  • Additional Charges: While currently charged with trespassing, similar incidents can sometimes involve additional charges like resisting arrest or disturbing the peace depending on the suspect’s conduct during the negotiation

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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