Joint multi-agency sweep cracks down on illegal e-motorcycle and e-bike activity in Costa Mesa

The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) Community Policing Unit and Traffic Safety Bureau recently spearheaded a multi-agency crackdown targeting the illegal use of electric motorcycles (e-motos), gas-powered mini bikes, and reckless e-bike riding. Conducting operations in and around Fairview Park, Moon Park, and the Santa Ana River Trail, CMPD joined forces with the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) and the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) to intercept multiple violators crossing city borders. The operation resulted in numerous citations spanning illegal park riding, unregistered motor vehicles on public streets, and fireworks violations.

The Operation Break Down: Who Was Cited?

Law enforcement took a proactive stance against operators using local parks and pedestrian paths as racetracks. The joint operation caught several riders violating California Vehicle Codes and local municipal ordinances:

Fairview Park : Officers cited one e-moto rider for operating a motorized vehicle inside the park, and another e-moto rider for operating an unlicensed and unregistered vehicle on city streets. Three e-bike riders were also cited for possessing and lighting illegal fireworks inside the park.

: Officers cited one e-moto rider for operating a motorized vehicle inside the park, and another e-moto rider for operating an unlicensed and unregistered vehicle on city streets. Three e-bike riders were also cited for possessing and lighting illegal fireworks inside the park. Santa Ana River Trail (Moon Park) : Two riders were cited for operating gas-powered mini bikes on the pedestrian trail.

: Two riders were cited for operating gas-powered mini bikes on the pedestrian trail. Border Interceptions : Three additional riders on gas-powered pocket bikes were tracked moving from Costa Mesa into Huntington Beach, where HBPD and NBPD motor units intercepted and cited them.

: Three additional riders on gas-powered pocket bikes were tracked moving from Costa Mesa into Huntington Beach, where HBPD and NBPD motor units intercepted and cited them. Pacific Coast Highway (PCH): NBPD stopped and cited two more e-moto riders traveling down the highway.

Legal and Financial Penalties for Suspects and Families

What many young riders and their parents mistake for “harmless fun” carries severe legal and financial consequences in California. Under strict California e-bike and vehicle laws, vehicles like Sur-Rons, Talarias, and gas-powered pocket bikes are legally classified as motorcycles or mopeds, not bicycles.

1. On-The-Spot Seizure and Towing Fees

Under California vehicle laws, operating an unregistered, uninsured motor vehicle without a license allows police to tow and impound the vehicle immediately. Tow fees generally start at $300, paired with storage fees averaging $100 per day. Many jurisdictions mandate a multi-day hold, meaning getting a bike back easily costs $500 to $600+ in administrative fees alone.

2. Driver’s License Delays and Fines

Juveniles cited for operating motorized vehicles without a license (CVC 12500(a)) face base fines and court assessments that routinely exceed $500. Furthermore, California courts have the authority to delay a minor’s ability to obtain a valid California driver’s license for several years as a penalty.

3. Strict Parental Criminal Charges

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has aggressively pursued parents who purchase these high-powered vehicles for minors. Under California Vehicle Code 14604(a), it is illegal for a parent to permit an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle. If a parent allows a child to ride a vehicle that goes up to 60 mph on public paths, they can face Felony Child Endangerment (Penal Code 273a(a)), which carries up to 6 years in state prison. In recent severe cases in Orange County, parents have even faced upgraded charges of involuntary manslaughter after their children caused fatal collisions on illegal e-motos.

4. Civil Financial Liability

Under California Civil Code Section 1714.1, parents or guardians are held jointly and severally liable for any willful misconduct by a minor that causes injury or property damage. This statutory liability is capped at $56,400 per incident for basic economic damages, completely separate from private personal injury lawsuits that can drain a family’s life savings.

The Hidden Trap: Total Insurance Denial

Many families assume their standard homeowner’s, renter’s, or traditional auto insurance policies will protect them if their child causes an accident on an e-moto or pocket bike. This is a dangerous misconception.

[Standard Homeowners Insurance] ➔ EXCLUDES Motorized Vehicles (No coverage for e-motos/pocket bikes) [Standard Auto Insurance] ➔ DENIES Coverage (Vehicle is unregistered & operator is unlicensed) [Result] ➔ 100% Out-of-Pocket Personal Financial Liability

The Homeowner’s Exclusion : Nearly all homeowner’s insurance policies explicitly exclude liability coverage for accidents involving “motorized land vehicles” that exceed standard e-bike wattage (750W limit) or lack operable pedals.

: Nearly all homeowner’s insurance policies explicitly exclude liability coverage for accidents involving “motorized land vehicles” that exceed standard e-bike wattage (750W limit) or lack operable pedals. The Auto Insurance Denial : Because these e-motos lack a VIN, they cannot be registered or added to a standard auto insurance policy. If an unlicensed rider causes an accident, the auto insurer will deny the claim based on the vehicle’s illegal status and the lack of a valid M1/M2 motorcycle license.

: Because these e-motos lack a VIN, they cannot be registered or added to a standard auto insurance policy. If an unlicensed rider causes an accident, the auto insurer will deny the claim based on the vehicle’s illegal status and the lack of a valid M1/M2 motorcycle license. Out-of-Pocket Ruin: When insurance denies a claim, the victim’s medical bills, property damage, and legal fees must be paid entirely out-of-pocket by the parents.

Understanding the Line: E-Bike vs. Motorcycle

To keep your family safe and avoid a devastating financial blow, ensure your child’s vehicle complies with California Highway Patrol (CHP) guidelines.

Vehicle Type Max Speed / Power Legal Requirements Sidewalk/Park Status Class 1 & 2 E-Bikes 20 mph max / Under 750W No license or registration required Allowed on most paths; Banned in Class 2 city parks Class 3 E-Bikes 28 mph max / Under 750W Rider must be 16+ and wear a helmet Banned from city parks and subject to immediate impound under 16 E-Motos / Pocket Bikes (Sur-Ron, Talaria) 30–60+ mph / Exceeds 750W Class M1 License, DMV Registration, Plates, & Insurance Strictly illegal on all sidewalks, bike paths, and public city parks

Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, and Newport Beach police departments will continue executing targeted sweeps to preserve the safety of public trails. Parents are strongly urged to inspect what their children are riding before the next multi-agency operation lands their vehicle in an impound lot—or lands the parents in a courtroom

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