Wed. Jun 3rd, 2026
Accidents Public Safety Santa Ana SAPD

Pedestrian in Santa Ana killed after being hit by a vehicle

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 3, 2026

On June 2, 2026, at approximately 4:15 a.m., the Santa Ana Police Department received reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Bristol Street and Wilshire Avenue.

Police officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene and located the pedestrian, Alberto Benitez Garcia (37) of Santa Ana, lying in the roadway with significant injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene by OCFA.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Garcia was crossing Bristol St. at Wilshire Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation, and did not appear to be impaired.

The Santa Ana Police Department Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Catlin at (714) 245-8224 or the Santa Ana Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 245 8200.

Based on the facts provided by the Santa Ana Police Department and standard California traffic laws, the driver faces different tiers of potential legal and financial repercussions. Because the driver remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation, and showed no signs of impairment, they have successfully avoided immediate severe criminal charges like felony hit-and-run or gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

However, the final outcome depends entirely on the Santa Ana Police Department Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) determining who had the right-of-way and whether negligence occurred.

Potential Legal Repercussions

  • No Criminal Charges (Accident): If the CIU concludes that the pedestrian suddenly stepped into the roadway, crossed against a do-not-walk signal, or that the collision was completely unavoidable, the driver will likely face no criminal charges.
  • Traffic Infraction / Misdemeanor Negligence: If the driver failed to yield to a pedestrian legally within a marked or unmarked crosswalk (California Vehicle Code 21950), they could be cited for a traffic infraction. If a high degree of ordinary negligence is found (e.g., distracted driving), the local prosecutor could theoretically file a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.
  • Civil Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Independent of criminal charges, the victim’s family can file a civil wrongful death lawsuit. California operates under a pure comparative negligence system. This means a jury or insurance company will assign a percentage of fault to both parties (e.g., 70% driver fault, 30% pedestrian fault). The driver (and their insurance) would be financially responsible for their percentage of the total damages.

Impact on Auto Insurance

  • Bodily Injury Liability Payout: The driver’s insurance company will immediately launch its own investigation. If the driver is found even partially at fault, their Bodily Injury Liability insurance will pay out to the victim’s estate to cover funeral expenses and loss of financial support, up to the driver’s policy limits.
  • Premium Surcharges or Non-Renewal: Because a fatality occurred, if the driver is found even 51% at fault, their insurance premiums will spike drastically (often by 40% to 100% or more) for at least three to five years. Alternatively, the insurance provider may decide to completely non-renew the policy, forcing the driver to seek expensive high-risk insurance.
  • Personal Financial Exposure: If a civil settlement or jury verdict exceeds the driver’s maximum policy limits, the driver can be held personally liable for the remaining balance. This could put their personal assets, savings, and future wages at risk.

Santa Ana consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous cities in California for pedestrians due to its high population density and heavy traffic flow. According to data from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), Santa Ana ranks 6th worst out of 15 similarly sized California cities for total pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

The localized data and trends highlight the specific scope of the issue:

Core Pedestrian Accident and Fatality Metrics in Santa Ana

  • Annual Fatalities: Annual state and local data shows that Santa Ana averages roughly 13 pedestrian deaths per year.
  • Total Casualties: In a typical data year, Santa Ana sees roughly 120 to 147 pedestrian victims killed or injured annually.
  • High-Risk Demographics: Elderly residents face a disproportionately high risk. In Santa Ana, OTS data ranks the city 4th worst in California for pedestrian accidents involving seniors aged 65 and older.

Dangerous Intersections and High-Risk Areas

Accident maps and local reports frequently pinpoint specific corridors where pedestrian collisions cluster:

  • 17th Street and Fairview Street: Heavy commercial density and active bus stops create continuous foot traffic.
  • West First Street and Flower Street: High vehicular traffic congestion frequently leads to failure-to-yield incidents.
  • North Main Street and West Santa Ana Boulevard: Busy commuter zones heavily impacted by pedestrian crossing conflicts.

Broader Regional Context

  • Orange County Trends: Across a five-year period, the Orange County Coroner’s office tracked 375 pedestrian deaths countywide, with Santa Ana representing a heavy portion of that toll as the county’s second most populous city. [1, 2]
  • City Action: In response to these numbers, Santa Ana officially updated its Vision Zero Plan to systematically redesign intersections, secure millions in state active transportation grants, and upgrade traffic signals to protect vulnerable road users.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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