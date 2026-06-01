DUI Checkpoint set for June 5 in coastal Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, CA – On Friday, June 5, 2026, the Laguna Beach Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk, any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.

The Laguna Beach Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal Penalties and Financial Outcomes Faced by Drivers at this Checkpoint

Drivers caught operating a vehicle while impaired at the upcoming Laguna Beach Police Department DUI checkpoint face severe legal penalties and lasting insurance impacts. A first-time DUI offense at this operation carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, immediate driver’s license suspension, and a significant hike in auto insurance premiums.



Legal Penalties

Drivers who show signs of impairment from alcohol, cannabis, or prescription/over-the-counter medications face standard California first-time misdemeanor DUI consequences:

Financial Burden : Average total costs reach roughly $13,500 after combining court fines, assessment fees, and mandatory DUI schooling costs.

: Average total costs reach roughly $13,500 after combining court fines, assessment fees, and mandatory DUI schooling costs. License Suspension : The California DMV will suspend driving privileges. Refusing a lawful chemical blood or breath test triggers an automatic, mandatory one-year suspension under the state’s implied consent law.

: The California DMV will suspend driving privileges. Refusing a lawful chemical blood or breath test triggers an automatic, mandatory one-year suspension under the state’s implied consent law. Ignition Interlock Device (IID) : Drivers may be legally required to install a breathalyzer device in their dashboard to start their car.

: Drivers may be legally required to install a breathalyzer device in their dashboard to start their car. Criminal Record : A conviction results in a misdemeanor record, informal probation lasting three to five years, and potential jail time.

: A conviction results in a misdemeanor record, informal probation lasting three to five years, and potential jail time. Secondary Violations: Checkpoints actively screen for other offenses; drivers can be cited or have vehicles impounded for operating without a valid license, driving on a suspended license, or lacking current vehicle registration.

Insurance Impacts

A DUI arrest or conviction dramatically changes a driver’s risk profile with insurance carriers:

Premium Surges : Auto insurance rates typically spike by 100% to 150% or more, costing drivers thousands of extra dollars annually for several years.

: Auto insurance rates typically spike by 100% to 150% or more, costing drivers thousands of extra dollars annually for several years. Loss of Good Driver Discounts : California law mandates the immediate loss of a driver’s 20% “Good Driver” discount for ten years following a DUI offense.

: California law mandates the immediate loss of a driver’s 20% “Good Driver” discount for ten years following a DUI offense. SR-22 Requirement : To reinstate a suspended license, drivers must have their insurer file an SR-22 (Certificate of Financial Responsibility), which flags them as high-risk clients.

: To reinstate a suspended license, drivers must have their insurer file an SR-22 (Certificate of Financial Responsibility), which flags them as high-risk clients. Policy Cancellation: Insurance providers reserve the right to cancel the policy entirely or refuse renewal once the current term expires.

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